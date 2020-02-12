Blount is expecting another round of wet weather with another layer of hazard added: wind.
Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman said he has been tracking the incoming weather system in coordination with the National Weather Service in Morristown and confirmed the county is expecting around 1 to 2 inches of rain between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday
But Coleman also said 20-30 mile-and-hour winds will threaten some of the county's higher elevations from 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m., specifically the foothills and the mountains.
Communities impacted may include Walland, Top of the World, Blackberry Mountain and Townsend.
Coleman said people should take caution if they're out tomorrow.
"If you have to take to the street, be alert," he said. "And if you can stay off the roads, that'd probably be a good idea."
A flash flood warning is in effect for Blount from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees Friday night in the wake of the rain, and Coleman confirmed First Baptist Church in Maryville is planning to open its warming center then.
