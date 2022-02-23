More than 2.5 inches of rain overnight into Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, brought some minor flooding to Blount County, and an additional inch or two coming today into tomorrow, Feb. 25, could lead to more problems.
With the soil already saturated and gusty winds in the National Weather Service forecast, the next round could bring down some trees.
By midafternoon Wednesday four to five county roads were still impacted by the earlier rain, according to Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick.
While Headrick said he sees improvement in drainage from earlier road work, when he saw the forecast he pulled some workers from fixing potholes and other jobs to ensure ditches and drains were clear of debris.
When property owners fill the ditch lines with leaves and sticks, the water has nowhere to go but into the road, he noted. Typically the problem occurs at a cross drain, which goes under a road.
Townsend saw minor flooding in the usual areas of Carnes Road, Cedar Creek at Walland Highway, but the river peaked about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Don Stallions, chief of the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department.
The Little River was up around 5,700-cubic-foot discharge per second (cfs) Wednesday, well below the 8,500 cfs that signals more serious issues. Stallions has an app that updates the rate of the river every 15 minutes. He sets it to begin alerting him when it rises to 3,700 cfs.
