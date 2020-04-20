Remote Area Medical, a Rockford-based nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that deliver free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, has shifted work to continue the fight against COVID–19.
RAM currently is recruiting medical, dental and vision providers to volunteer for its new telehealth program slated to begin operating this week, the nonprofit said Monday in a news release. RAM’s new and free service comes in the wake of having to suspend free pop-up clinic operations, following CDC recommendations on mass gatherings.
“The decision to suspend clinics did not come easy, and we hope to be able to provide this important care in the near future,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “In the meantime, RAM continues to find new ways to help those in need.”
RAM Telehealth, in partnership with CareClix, aims to break down barriers to much needed care during and beyond the pandemic. All appointments are free, and no insurance is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only.
Currently, the nonprofit also is assisting national organizations in recruitment efforts for drive-thru testing sites across the country.
“RAM is ready to help in any way we can,” said Chris Hall, RAM chief operating officer. “Our operational insight, community of volunteers across the country, and experience providing pop-up health care facilities makes us an important resource during this time.”
RAM is collaborating with neighboring manufacturing company DENSO Maryville by delivering face shields to health care workers on the front lines throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. Last week, RAM delivered more than 30,000 face shields to area hospitals and is set to deliver more face shields in the coming days.
RAM’s veterinary team also has been collaborating with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Young-Williams Animal Center to serve Knoxville area pets of families impacted by COVID-19.
