Rockford-based Remote Area Medical will host a free clinic in Knoxville for three days at the end of January.
The clinic will be at the Jacob Building, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., and will last from the wee hours of Friday morning, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb. 2.
According to an event announcement on its website, RAM will open the clinic parking lot at midnight Friday and will begin distributing numbered tickets at 3 a.m.
Patients will be served in numerical order after doors open around 6 a.m.
RAM said this process will repeat for all three days, but could be inhibited by factors such as inclement weather, volunteer cancelations or other circumstances outside of its control.
This may lead to ticketing earlier than 3 a.m., the announcement states.
“RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental ... to arrive as early as possible,” the announcement states.
What kind of care can patients receive at the clinic? RAM said volunteers will be providing dental, vision and medical care, but attendees should be prepared to choose between dental and vision.
Medical care is offered to everyone who attends the clinic.
RAM served 1,534 patients at its Knoxville event in February 2019, former RAM media relations specialist Robert Lambert told The Daily Times in an email. He reported 87 of those patients had Blount zip codes.
Additionally, RAM said 2018’s event saw 1,445 volunteers and provided the equivalent of $883,456 worth of medical care for free.
Though the organization is currently based in Rockford, RAM has served communities worldwide.
