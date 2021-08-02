The Ramsey Cascade Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now open, park officials announced Monday.
The trail was closed for several days after a washout, reported after heavy rains came through the area. The park trail crew completed the necessary repairs to reestablish a section of trail through a rocky, steep area, a press release states.
The 4-mile Ramsey Cascade trail lies in the Greenbrier area of the park and provides the only access to the 90-foot-tall Ramsey Cascades.
For more information about trail closures, visit www.nps.gov/grsm or call 865-436-1297.
