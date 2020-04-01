Ramsey Solutions is honoring teachers across the country with a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway, sponsored by the Jackson Charitable Foundation, during National Financial Literacy Month in April.
From April 1-30, certified pre-K through 12th grade teachers can register at ramseyeducation.com/teacher for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 or one of three $1,000 gift cards, plus three school subscriptions to Ramsey Education Professional Development.
"We jump at any chance we get to show our appreciation to the hardworking teachers who are preparing students every day for the real world," Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education, said in a press release from Ramsey Solutions.
The Ramsey Solutions Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is sponsored by the Jackson Charitable Foundation, the charitable-giving arm of Jackson National Life Insurance Company.
