The Alcoa Police Department responded to a series of car burglaries and thefts at Vintage Hunters Crossing Apartments in Alcoa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people have reported burglaries thus far and two cars have been reported stolen.
Officers first responded to a report of a breaking and entering at around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday. Additional reports continued to come in throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.
According to report, one woman told officers she had noticed the door of her vehicle was open and that the interior of the car had been ransacked. The only thing missing at the time of the report was a pair of white Apple AirPods.
Officers said location tracking had placed the AirPods in Nashville.
Another individual told officers that she had left her vehicles — a maroon 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black 2016 BMW 28i — in the parking lot the night before and that they were missing in the morning.
Both vehicles had been left unlocked with the keys inside, and officers said there was no sign of forced entry in the parking lot.
The combined value of the stolen cars and their contents was $58,000. Both were entered in the NCIC as stolen.
Only two people told officers their cars had been locked the night before.
Several people also reported keys to homes stolen. Cash and other valuables were also reported missing.
