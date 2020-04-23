For the second week in a row, the number of statewide new unemployment claims increased by a lesser amount than it did the previous week, according to statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce.
The TDLW reported 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18, which is more than 25 times the number reported before the COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses around the country to close or at least scale back their operations.
There were 2,702 new claims reported for the week ending March 14. That number rose to 39,096 for the week ending March 21 and to 94,492 for the week ending March 28.
The number of reported claims reached a peak of 116,141 for the week ending April 4. The number reported for the week ending April 11 was 74,772.
Of the 68,968 new claims reported for the week ending April 18, East Tennessee has the second-highest number with 17,222.
