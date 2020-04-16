For the first time in a month, the number of statewide new unemployment claims reported by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development increased by a lesser amount than it did the previous week.
The number is still sky high, however, the agency said in a news release.
The TDLW reported 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11, which is 27 times the number reported before the COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses around the country to close or at least scale back their operations.
The number reported for the week ending April 4 was 116,141. It was 94,492 for the week ending March 28 and 39,096 for the week ending 39,096.
There were 2,702 new claims reported for the week ending March 14.
Of the 74,772 new claims reported for the week ending April 11, East Tennessee has the second-highest number with 16,669.
