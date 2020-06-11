Some South Blount Utility customers woke up Thursday, June 11, to a water main break near their Raulston Road area homes.
Approximately 100 residents were affected by a main leak that started in the early hours of the morning, utility spokeswoman Shay Trembley said in an email.
Calls about the leak began coming in around 4 a.m. and crews started working on-site at 8:30 a.m., Trembley emailed.
In social media posts throughout the day, the utility kept residents updated on repairs, noting they might need to run an outside faucet for a few minutes when it came back on.
Trembley said the repair involved digging under the pavement to reach the break. Crews also called 811 to safely approach the water main.
The main was repaired by approximately 12:30 p.m.; the utility announced it would be flushing lines and thanked customers for their patience.
