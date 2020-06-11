Some South Blount Utility customers woke up today, June 11, to a water main break near their Raulston Road area homes.
Approximately 100 residents were affected by a main leak that started in the early hours of the morning, utility spokeswoman Shay Trembley said.
Calls about the leak began coming in around 4 a.m. and crews started working on-site at 8:30 a.m., Trembley emailed.
She said the leak may be repaired by about noon.
In a social media update at 5:49 a.m., the utility said water would be off in the areas of Raulston View Drive, Remington Park Drive, Bexley Drive, Colby Drive, Chippendale Drive and the Glenwood Subdivision.
At approximately 9 a.m., another post said "Raulston to Montvale should be coming back on. Some of the subdivisions such as Heartland, Rose Bud, and Peabody should be on as well."
The post said residents whose water was turned off may need to run an outside faucet for a few minutes when it comes back on.
