Richard E. (Dick) Ray, retired general manager of ALCOA Inc. who spent many years in service to Blount County and its people, passed away at home on April 25. He was 92.
According to a biography of Ray provided by Christy Newman, communications manager for Arconic, previously ALCOA Inc., Ray retired Jan. 1, 1993, after serving 15 years as operations manager of the Aluminum Company of America’s Tennessee Operations. He was a native of Birmingham and a metallurgical engineering graduate of the University of Alabama.
His Aluminum Company career began in 1953 when he accepted a job at Tennessee Operations. He later held metallurgical and management positions at Davenport, Iowa; Pittsburg; and Point Henry, Australia.
A past president of Alcoa Kiwanis, Ray was deeply involved in public service, committing his time and energies to a number of boards and agencies. He was a past member of the boards of First Tennessee National Corporation and North American Royalty. He is the past chairman of the state of Tennessee Board of Education, being initially appointed by then-governor Lamar Alexander, and served continuously for 26 years under three governors.
He was past chairman of the Tennessee Delegation to the Southeast U.S./Japan Trade Association; past chairman of the finance committee of the board for Maryville College; past chairman of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, a past chairman of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor’s Associates; and served on the board of visitors for the University of Tennessee College of Arts Science. He was also past chair of the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Ray received the 17th Community Leadership Award in May 2016 for his untiring efforts toward improving his community and this state. In 2018, Ray, former Boy Scouts of America leader, was presented the Good Scout Award in recognition of a lifetime of scouting contributions.
Illustrious career
Circuit Judge David R. Duggan, also historian for the city of Alcoa, said, “I first got to know Dick when he was head of operations for the Aluminum Company of America, but I got to know him best and got closest to him after his retirement. We talked several times after his retirement about the history of the Aluminum Company of America, which then became ALCOA Inc. and now Arconic in our community. He shared information with me and answered some of my questions. He attended several programs related to the company’s and the city’s history where I spoke. He was always very kind.
“He was a wonderful man as part of the Aluminum Company of America and in this community. He very much had the community at heart and the community’s best interest. He did many things far beyond what he did at the company to promote a good quality of life in our county.”
Duggan considers Ray a true community hero for his efforts in keeping ALCOA’s Tennessee Operations open.
“There has been more than one occasion in the history of the company when the company’s continued presence here has been threatened,” Duggan said. “In the 1980s, it was a very real possibility that ALCOA Inc. could have closed the Tennessee Operations, but Dick Ray went to bat for the Tennessee Operations with the corporate offices in Pittsburg and was a real advocate for keeping those operations here. I’m sure many people deserve some credit for being part of that process, but no one deserves any more credit that Dick Ray. He led the effort, and because of him and his leadership and his advocacy, they not only kept their plant here, but in November 1983, they announced a $250 million investment for the modernization of local fabrication facilities. At that time, it was the third largest private capital investment for new or modernized facilities in Tennessee history and the largest capital commitment ever made by the Aluminum Company of America to one of its plants. That included the renovations at the North Plant and the new continuous cold mill that was dedicated October 23, 1987, which gives us the tower that we see out there now.”
According to the biography provided by Arconic, during Ray’s 15-year tenure as manager of one of ALCOA’s largest and oldest plant locations, the company invested more than $400 million in modernizing the East Tennessee aluminum making and fabricating complex. Completed in mid-1990, the modernization program resulted in the most modern aluminum rolling facility in the world.
“Words cannot describe how significant what he did for this community and for our economy was,” Duggan said. “He was a great man and he deserves to be honored and remembered.”
In 2019, the city of Alcoa presented five Centennial Awards in honor of the city’s 100th birthday and as part of the Alcoa High School Alumni Organization’s All Years Reunion. Duggan said, “We gave him our V.J. Hultquist Legacy Award for his outstanding role in Alcoa’s history and for his service to our community. It was the top award we presented.”
Lifetime of involvement
Darrell Akins, CEO of Akins Public Strategies, knew Ray from the time he attended Alcoa High School and got to know Ray on a more personal level in subsequent years in a variety of capacities.
“Dick was one of the original members of the Tennessee Board of Education” Akins said, recalling that when Ray was appointed by then-governor Lamar Alexander, Akins served on Alexander’s cabinet as commissioner of personnel. He added, “Dick was the first person appointed as commissioner of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, and I was the second.”
He described Ray as an optimist, always with a smile on his face, a down-to-earth man who was friendly to everyone, a true mentor and a man engaged in his community.
“Even after he retired, and late into his years, Dick continued to be involved in many community activities,” Akins said. “He was very engaged and active as he had been his entire career. That was another thing to really admire and respect about Dick.
“He always had big jobs, important volunteer jobs, and of course, being general manager of ALCOA was a huge job,” Akins said. “He knew how to deal with people, he knew how to make decisions, to collaborate and be inclusive. He was the ultimate people person and that’s why he was so successful.” Akins mentioned Ray’s role in keeping ALCOA Inc.’s Tennessee Operations intact. “When situations like that would come up, Dick was the kind of guy you wanted to work on tough problems,” he said. “You could tell that his goal was to make things come out for the better. Not just from the business standpoint, but what would also be in the best interest of the community.
“Dick had a great impact on our state and region and had a tremendous impact on making Blount County a great place to live.”
Services
Ray is survived by sons Daniel and David, daughters-in-law Lynne and Tamra, grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Minta and Austin, and niece and nephew Jennifer Hashem and Rick Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. May 20 at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Rev. Emily Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Providence Presbyterian, 703 Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37803; Boy Scouts of America, 1333 Old Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909; and Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, 9275 Tremont Road, Townsend, TN 37882.
