With two of the local public school districts closed early this week because of widespread illness, it took a while for everyone to be on the same page for this year’s One Book Blitz.
Now more than 8,300 students in grades one through five have started reading “The Cricket in Times Square,” by George Selden. Educators hope family members and others throughout the community will read along.
“To see huge gains in student literacy achievement takes everybody working together,” said Amy Vagnier, assistant director of Maryville City Schools.
Read aloud
Even students who can read independently benefit from someone reading to or with them.
Students can listen to more challenging texts than they can read independently, a difference of one to three years.
“A child’s listening comprehension is much higher than their reading level,” said Vagnier, who served as a language arts consultant and elementary teacher before becoming principal at Foothills Elementary, which launched a schoolwide “one book” program in 2014.
For early readers, adults’ slowing down and pointing to words as they read with expression helps develop the eye pattern of tracking along a line of text from left to right.
“Choral reading,” saying the words together at the same time, builds students’ confidence and fluency.
Mastering the mechanics of reading isn’t enough, though, because students need to understand the context of what they read, connecting it to themselves, other things they know and the world.
For “The Cricket in Times Square,” understanding something about New York City will help deepen their understanding and engagement with the text, or a video about crickets may pique interest in the topic.
Feed their curiosity about science and social studies while providing knowledge to put what they read in context, Vagnier suggested.
Reading together and asking questions is another great practice, she said, particularly a question for which they can find the answer in the text. That builds a student’s ability to remember and think as they read.
Talking about what you are reading and how it relates to other things you know or have experienced can engage the whole family in conversation, Vagnier said.
Fall in love with reading
Improving reading is about attitude, too.
“Be relentless in trying to get the right book in the hands of students,” she encouraged family members.
Often boys seem to be more interested in nonfiction books, she observed, and the number of nonfiction titles for young readers has grown greatly in recent years.
Discovering a series they love such as the Magic Tree House or Harry Potter books can change young students’ attitude toward reading. “You can see the fire it ignites,” Vagnier said.
Teachers sometimes hold reading chats, kind of like commercials to pique students’ interest in a book.
Ask librarians for recommendations, as well as family and friends. Visit a Little Free Library in your neighborhood and browse the selections there for the borrowing.
Vagnier said it’s also important for children to see adults reading — Mom, Dad, aunts, uncles and grandparents —enjoying all types of texts, newspapers, magazines and books.
With only 15 chapters in “The Cricket in Times Square,” the One Book Blitz reading schedule included in every student’s packet has them reading a chapter a day Monday through Thursday the first two weeks; Tuesday through Friday after the Presidents Day, Feb. 17; and then the following Monday through Wednesday, finishing Feb. 26.
Watch page 2A in The Daily Times for suggested activities.
