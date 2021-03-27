The 2021 Daily Times readers advisory board held its first meeting of the year March 25, and once again consists of an eclectic cross section of our community.
Members include a retired journalist; retired teacher turned published author, manufacturing executive, and state mental health worker; a current assistant public defender; several retired college professors; a retired cardiologist; a retired director of a Master of Public Health Administrator program; a law student; and a banker.
Many are holdovers from last year because COVID-19 reduced our monthly meetings to quarterly Zoom meetings, which continue today.
John Edmondson, who served on the newspaper’s advisory board in 2018 and 2019, was asked to return for 2021 because of his 40-year journalism career.
Candace “Candy” Garner and Ken McCullough are new members this year, while the others return from last year.
These members suggest to newsroom leaders and the newspaper’s executive team ways to improve The Daily Times’ content, design and reader engagement — and do it from a reader’s perspective.
“Now in our 10th year, we’ve come to greatly value the ideas and feedback we’ve gotten from each of these groups,” said The Daily Times Publisher Bryan Sandmeier. “This year’s board promises to be no exception, and we still appreciate feedback from past board members and the community at large.”
The board will meet quarterly virtually to address such issues as controversial articles that generated reader opposition, possible content additions and business strategies that could better position the newspaper financially.
“These members are invaluable to us as civilian advisers,” Editor J. Todd Foster said. “Each of our members are avid newspaper readers and bring their own unique perspectives.
“They don’t hesitate to tell us when we’ve fallen short or to compliment us when we’ve done well,” Foster said. “Many of their suggestions manifest themselves in future news articles.”
The Daily Times is always looking for additional “eyes and ears” to help keep us in touch with the community we cover. Board members are encouraged to communicate with management between meetings by email or telephone.
If you would like to serve next year or beyond, please send a resume, head shot and short explanation for why you want to advise the newspaper to todd.foster@thedaily times.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.