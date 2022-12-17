The Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Maryville was a beehive of activity Saturday, Dec. 17, as long lines of recipients waited patiently to pick up Empty Pantry Fund food baskets as well as toys provided through Toys for Blount County, Junior Service League of Maryville’s annual community project.
Distribution day was phase one of getting the food and toys to Blount County residents who registered for assistance during the annual Christmas Clearinghouse in September. Three shifts were scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. based on the first letter of the recipients’ last names, with late pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. for those unable to come at their appointed time. Volunteers loaded approximately 800 of the 1,300 available baskets into cars, with the remainder of the baskets and toys scheduled to be delivered in phase two to homebound recipients today, Dec. 18, also by volunteers.
Volunteer Coordinator Patty Ramsey spent the day assigning tasks to people who came to help. “We have people working the ham station, people are loading sacks on a pallet, people are putting the sacks into the cars, and we’re having a lot of kids putting the potatoes, apples and oranges into the cars,” she said during a short pause. “We also have runners grabbing boxes for the cars that have toys, and we have people checking drivers’ licenses for identification.”
Volunteer spirit
As with packing day, spirits were high among volunteers who came to help with this Blount County project. John Giles, a Blount County commissioner, said, “We made this a family affair. My wife and I, both of our children and their children are here today just because it’s our way of giving back to the community. We feel these are the types of things we need to do to help others that sometimes aren’t able to help themselves.”
Giles said volunteering with Empty Pantry Fund and Toys for Blount County has been a tradition for his family ever since his children, now in their 30s, were 9 or 10 years old. “We would pack during the week and deliver on Sundays in the neighborhood in which we live,” he said, adding that it was humbling to go into some of the homes within a mile of his and see how much in need the families were. “This was our way of showing others that we care. When you don’t have a whole lot, sometimes you feel like people forget about you, and we don’t want to forget about anybody.”
Susan and Bob Hirche also came to help. Susan said, “Right now we’re getting ready to hand out bags of little oranges, apples and potatoes, to put those in the cars as they go by after getting their big white bag of food. It looks like this is well-run, but there are cars lined up all the way down 321.
“We’re very fortunate at living here and having what we need,” she said. “It’s a way to give back a little bit. It’s just a couple of hours out of your year. It’s easy — no reason you shouldn’t volunteer if you’re able to.”
Nick Meals was loading the heavy food bags into cars. This is the first time he’s volunteered with distribution.
“It’s really neat,” he said. His wife, Lindsey Meals, a Junior Service League member, was helping coordinate the toy drive.
“We’ve been blessed beyond measure and we realize that not everyone has been,” Meals said. “We want to help others to show that we care about them, to show them they’re not in this by themselves and that there are others here to help them.”
Meals didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at the armory. “It’s been surprising to see just the amount of stuff being passed out, to see how many people have donated to make this happen and the sheer number of people I’ve seen today,” he said. “I’ve only been here 2 or 2 ½ hours. You don’t realize how many people there are who need help.”
Generosity
At the end of the day, Fox said, “My first thought is, because of the generosity of the people of Blount County, we were able to help an awful lot of families today. My second thought is, we’ve got some fabulous volunteers who were super troopers. They braved the wind and the cold today so that we could help all these families. But it was a great day. We found jobs for people to do and it just worked out great. It was a combined effort by a lot of different people.”
Some who were scheduled to pick up toys and/or food did not. “If you didn’t get there, you’ll want to keep your phone on because we’re trying to contact everybody that didn’t make it to get the food to them,” Fox said. “We also have a wait list for people who want food.”
Donations are still needed, primarily because of the increase in food prices. “Even though we’ve received the food and packed the food and given it away doesn’t mean we can pay for it yet,” Fox said. He said he would like to see the total increase by $20,000 to $25,000 by that time.
