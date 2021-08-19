The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) will host a job fair next week in hopes of filling a number of positions at McGhee Tyson Airport.
“We are going to help facilitate a job fair, airport-wide, for up to 11 tenants to help them with their recruiting,” MKAA Vice President of Public Relations Becky Huckaby said.
According to the MKAA website, the 11 tenants that will be present at the upcoming job fair include the Airport Hilton, American Airlines, AvFlight Services, Cirrus Aircraft, G2 Secure Staff, HMS Host (a food service company that includes Cinnabon, Express by Uno, Starbucks, & Quiznos Subs), the MKAA, the Paradies Lagardere gift shop, Ruby Tuesday, TAC Air (a general aviation company) and United Airlines.
“There will be a diverse group of positions available,” Huckaby said. “From rental car to food concessions to general aviation to airlines — there are all different kinds of positions available for people to apply for. And there will be people here the whole time to answer questions anyone may have.”
Huckaby added that there will be open positions for people of all skill-levels.
“There’s a lot of options. People who come to the fair will be able to apply for jobs that are part time, full time, entry level, managerial, split time,” Huckaby said.
The MKAA has been planning the job fair for months. MKAA officials explained that as the travel industry rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for more staff became apparent.
“We have been getting together and working on this since the increase in passengers came on a little more quickly than maybe the industry as a whole predicted,” Huckaby said. “So there are opportunities for additional people to come onboard at the airport.”
The airport is hoping to bring in people from all backgrounds to fill those positions, including those who have no experience working in the industry.
“Even if you’ve never worked at an airport before and you’re interested in working at an airport, I encourage you to come out, especially if you have any kind of experience in customer service,” Huckaby said. “That really translates across the board for all of the people who are going to have positions available here. We’re looking for any kind of trade positions as well. We’re really very open and anybody is welcome to come out.”
The McGhee Tyson Airport Job Fair will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa. For more information, visit www.flyknoxville.com.
