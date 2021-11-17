The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) is preparing to reopen a runway at McGhee Tyson airport that has been under construction for seven years.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the MKAA Board of Commissioners, MKAA Vice President of Operations Trevis Gardner announced that the runway could be reopened as early as Dec. 15.
“Right now we are entertaining all of the items and requirements to open the runway, tentatively, between the dates of Dec. 15 and Jan. 15,” Gardner said.
MKAA Vice President of Public Relations Becky Huckaby explained that the authority is currently awaiting approval and recommendation to open from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“There’s a process. It’s not just like you flip a switch and the runway is open,” Huckaby said. “There are processes and partners that we work with to make sure that its ready to feed back into the aviation system.”
Huckaby said once the FAA grants approval, the runway will be clear to reopen.
It’s the culmination of nearly a decade of work. Construction on the project originally began back in 2014 and ended back in July.
“It started out as a rehab project but evolved over time into a complete reconstruction,” Huckaby said.
CHA Consulting, an engineering consultant company in Louisville has worked on the runway project for years. CHA Program Manager Bill Barley said the runway needed the update after enduring decades of air traffic and weathering.
“There was an existing runway that had been in service for 50 odd years and it was time to rebuild it and build it to current FAA standards,” Barley told The Daily Times. “Because of grant funding cycles, the way the financial programs came through it’s taken seven years. The last grant came through in 2020 and construction finished this year.”
Those grants and financial programs have helped the airport authority put $130 million towards the runway reconstruction, according to Huckaby. That will be money well spent once the runway is cleared for opening.
“Right now we are operating as one open runway with one under construction,” Huckaby said. “It will allow us to be more efficient in a lot of ways.”
Huckaby told The Daily Times that the runway will not only provide a quality facility for flights coming in and out of McGhee Tyson every day, it will also help the airport expand its horizons.
“It will allow the airlines that operate from here to have a brand new facility to operate from. In regards to the airport authority, it gives us a state-of-the-art facility, it brings us in alignment with all federal requirements for aviation systems for runways and runway designs,” Huckaby said. “It also makes us more attractive to potential additional flights or services. It continues our efforts in making sure that we can keep up with being able to land any aircraft in commercial fleets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.