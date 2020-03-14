It’s not everybody who eagerly and faithfully arrives for work at 5:30 a.m., way before the sun rises when most everyone else is catching a few more zzzz’s.
Jacob McLemore, however, isn’t just anyone. Just ask his boss at Metz Cafe on the Maryville College campus. James Dulin hired McLemore, 21, after he completed an internship with Project Search, a program with Blount County Schools administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services.
McLemore attended Heritage High School and was part of the special education program there. Project Search is a national program whose mission is to pair disabled young people coming out of high school with jobs they love.
“We were actually the first in East Tennessee to begin Project Search, the first school system,” said Tammy Hearon, Project Search instructor for Blount County Schools. This is BCS’ fifth year of participation.
As Hearon explained the program, students who are in their last year of high school are eligible for the program. There is an application process and screening that takes place. Students from both Heritage High School and William Blount High School may apply.
Hearon said they choose students for the internships who they feel would be a good fit for the available jobs. Project Search has partnerships with Maryville College, Lowe’s and Chicken Salad Chick. McDonald’s has also participated. They spend their last year in high school as interns, and then are considered for permanent employment.
“For the last five years, we have had 22 interns,” Hearon said. “We have six more this year. Of those previous 22 interns, 19 are still employed.”
One of them moved outside the state and another opted to continue her education, Hearon said. The third ended up staying home with elderly parents. But of that first initial group of five interns who were hired by businesses — all are still employed.
“This is five years in,” Hearon said. “That tells a tale within itself that not only are they able to gain employment and skills but they are able to maintain it.”
Good outcome
James Dulin is general manager for Metz Culinary. He has hired three of the Project Search interns and had a fourth coming on board this month. He has partnered with BCS on this program from the beginning.
McLemore, he said, started out on dish utility for the Metz Cafe at Maryville College. He expressed interest in other responsibilities and was soon working the pizza station and then the grills.
“He is such a dependable person,” Dulin said. “He is now our receiving clerk. That is such an important position. Everything starts at the backdoor of a restaurant. He is the guy who starts it.”
The position means McLemore works at least 40 hours per week, starting as the trucks arrive. Dulin said McLemore has been known to pick up extra shifts to help out.
In addition to the businesses like Metz that participate in Project Search, there is also a Business Advisory Committee that helps with placement. Cooper Restaurant at the Airport Hilton is one of them. They just hired a Project Search intern. Lowe’s is another. One Project Search intern is now working at Montvale Elementary.
“Blount County Schools has hired several employees,” Hearon said.
She said having that year of being an intern allows both the student and employer to get to know each other. The students expand their skills and feel more confident. She said for her students, getting jobs isn’t about the paycheck.
“I usually have to prompt my interns to ask about salary in job interviews” Hearon said. “That is not what is most important to them. What’s most important is fitting in and being productive and being part of a team.”
Nationwide program
Blake Shearer is transition director for the Division of Rehabilitation Services for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. His division oversees both Project Search and the Transition School to Work program.
“Both of these programs are exceptional because we see incredible outcomes, which is students leaving high school and getting onto employment or higher education,” Shearer said. “With vocational rehabilitation, our primary purpose is to connect people with disabilities to employment. Our whole mission is let’s get people with disabilities into careers they love.”
Project Search is a nationwide program that began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Shearer explained. They serve patients with disabilities and wanted to start a program that would provide jobs. An internship program allowed for the workers to train and then gain permanent employment.
“It has grown from that single site in 1996 to 617 sites across the nation,” Shearer said. “There are 48 states and 10 countries. Tennessee has 17 of those programs, including the one at Maryville College. So far, 22 students have come through that site.”
Shearer called the program at MC exceptional. That’s because it has a 100 percent employment rate for those in the program over the past four years.
The Transition to Work program is also available to high schools. They can apply and build a plan specific to their needs. Maryville City Schools and Blount County Schools both have TSW. The transition services include job exploration, workplace readiness training, work-based learning, which gets the students out in the community and post secondary counseling. That helps students explore education opportunities and helps with things like filling out financial aid. Self advocacy is also a component of Transition School to. Work.
Project Search and TSW are in-school services, available to those ages 14 to 22, Shearer said. Once a student has graduated, he or she can also be referred to Vocational Rehabilitation Services. There is an office in Triangle Park in Maryville.
For McLemore, having responsibility is rewarding. He said Dulin is a great boss to work for. “Were it not for you, I don’t know what I would do,” he told him. “I just wanted to tell you that.”
Hearon said her program is always looking for more businesses that want to provide opportunities for these students. It has grown every year, she said.
“It has been a real win for Blount County students,” she added. “I think as time goes on, the community is beginning to realize what a wonderful, untapped resource these folks are.”
Meeting various needs
Jennifer Carpenter is vocational transition case manager for Blount County Schools. Both William Blount and Heritage high schools participate in the Transition School to Work program and partner with Blount Memorial Hospital, Second Harvest, Special Growers, Knox Area Rescue Ministries, PetSmart and Kroger. Students are off site four days a week at the various businesses.
“We use a rotation schedule so students are able to get experience in each of our work sites throughout the year,” she said.
Carpenter has two workplace readiness specialists at each high school to provide support and encouragement. The two high schools have over 400 students that are identified with either a specific learning disability, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, intellectual disability, speech and language impairment, hearing impairment, visual impairment, emotional disturbance, autism, auditory disability and multiple disabilities.
All of them have IEPs, or individual education plan, Carpenter explained. They meet with students to work on resumes, career interest, interview skills, college research, job exploration and self advocacy.
The Community Work Based Program has 24 students at Heritage and 27 at William Blount. Several who have graduated from the program have been hired by Special Growers, Kroger, Chicken Salad Chick, Hilton Hotel and Lowe’s.
“The number one obstacle we face is transportation,” Carpenter explained. “We are a large rural area and there is no public transportation available. Uber, Lyft and ETHRA are new programs, however, there is often limited availability.” Weekend and third shift are examples, she said.
A second obstacle is labels, Carpenter said. “When individuals hear ‘disabled,’ ‘special education,’ ‘handicapped,’ immediately limitations are put in place.”
She said working with a disabled or handicapped person can be a rewarding experience. They want to work, please others, do the right thing and be accepted, she said.
“Individuals with autism can be your best assets in a business that is very detail oriented,” this educator said. “If you want a friendly environment, a person with Down syndrome will be your best employee. They have a passionate, welcoming personality.”
Green thumbs unite
Other job opportunities for those with disabilities have been created by an agency that celebrates its 10th anniversary in this community this year. Special Growers provides a place where high school students can work, growing herbs and then selling them to 17 Blount and Knox county restaurants. Once they leave high school, Executive Director Kent Davis said he hires many of them for full-time or part-time employment.
“Our main mission is to provide job opportunities and training to the young adults coming out of high school who are disabled as they leave school so they have a landing place to come to,” Davis said.
Davis and his team work with students at all four high schools — Alcoa, Heritage, Maryville and William Blount. They typically start as sophomores, juniors or seniors. Each school has a designated day on which to work at Special Growers weekly.
“Once they get to the point in high school where they have to leave, which is usually 22, we are offering them a place to go to work,” Davis explained. “Maybe they want to work with us for a year and then progress to something else. We are providing that transition.”
There are about 55 to 60 high school students who come to Special Growers each week for job experience. They work from 9 to 11:30 a.m., helping prepare the orders for the day. The main business, Davis said, is to provide commercial grade fresh herbs to the restaurants in Maryville and Knoxville. They include Foothills Milling, RT Lodge, Walnut Kitchen and Aubrey’s.
Special Growers does this with eight volunteers who work alongside the students.
Davis said the number of students who choose to work here following high school has increased. A year ago, there were seven adults who worked at Special Growers year round who were out of school. Now, there are 18, Davis said.
“The increase is due to the fact that the young people we were working with through the schools have graduated,” he explained. “They wanted to come work with is. We had an increase of 11 this year. I expect we will get those bigger numbers every year because more of those students who are working with us three or four years — they know they like what they are doing and are getting the training and experience.”
In addition, Davis said he has a summer work program where he hires any of these young adults who want a job. He doesn’t have a preset number. Typically, 30 are hired for the summer, he said.
Special Growers is located on Milligan Road near Vulcan Materials. The property allows for this business to expand this year, adding a greenhouse and branching out into another area — fresh flowers.
The fresh cut flowers will be available to restaurants who want them for their tables or other businesses. Davis said he also hopes to get some interested members of the general public.
“We are going to have acres and acres of everything,” Davis said. “We just planted over 1,000 tulips. We are going to have sunflowers and a variety of other flowers. This will allow us to expand the business and generate more revenue and hire even more young adults.”
When Special Growers first started, there was no blueprint for operating this unique business. David said it was hit and miss at first. Making good decisions that are worker centric have gotten it to this point, he said. “All of our money goes back into the program to pay the young adults,” he said.
He said Special Growers is at the point where it doesn’t have to go out and ask for new business for its herbs.
“They come to us,” Davis said. “The chefs all know each other because they have worked together at some point. They talk.”
He said Special Growers hopes to be able to do that with its fresh cut flowers side of the business. This is a whole different market that can include weddings, Davis explained.
Real world challenges
Catherine Bledsoe is the special education teacher at Maryville High School. She has a class called work-based learning that her students can take. She reaches out to businesses in the community for sites her students can work at. Like an internship, these opportunities give students experience in dealing with the public.
And just like in the other aforementioned programs, many of the employers end up hiring the students once they complete the course. Some go into summer jobs or after school.
Some of the businesses Bledsoe and her team partner with include Chick-fil-A in Alcoa, The Kroger Marketplace in Maryville, Aubrey’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Special Growers, Blount Memorial Hospital and AMC movie theater.
“We try to rotate them to their career interests and where their interests lie,” Bledsoe said. “We tell them they are networking and building references for their resumes. You never know where these connections will lead.”
A lot of her work with students is social skills. She said working with the public is not an easy take for anyone. “School can be a sheltered environment,.” this teacher said. “When they get out into the community in different situations, it can throw them for a loop.”
Some of the students start out at Cafe LeReve, where they help operate a cafe on campus that is open to the public and managed by Sandra Elder. Some start out in the school’s concession stands. Cafe LeReve is critical to her program, Bledsoe said. Students do everything from shop for groceries to preparing the food, serving and cleanup.
Having built this special education work based learning program from the ground up, Bledsoe can point to many successes. She pointed to Aubrey’s, a restaurant in Maryville that has hired some of her students. Seven or eight filled out an application during a recent hiring period and five of her students got jobs.
“Your kids show up, they aren’t on their cellphones and they are super dependable,” Bledsoe said she is told.
