Blount County’s housing cupboard is bare as of the end of January, according to data from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors.
A raging seller’s market has seen available Blount homes drop from almost 230 actively available in July 2020 to 127 on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Of those 127 active listings, only 83 were priced under $500,000, 65 under $300,000 and only 21 under $200,000.
Brokers say the local market has been hot for at least two years, following national trends, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a buying-and-selling frenzy that today sees homes sell within days and even hours.
The Daily Times spoke to several agents in the Blount market who said these unprecedented trends aren’t going away.
Not only are houses selling at light speed, but people also are paying tens of thousands over asking price (as much as $60,000, according to one broker). Agents are lined up in driveways the same morning a home goes up for sale. Blount-based social media is exploding with questions from homebuyers both in and out of state.
One home attracted about 30 interested viewers in 48 hours, Realty Executives Associates broker Jackie Mills said by phone Thursday. “There were about 13 offers and they were all so close,” she said. She had to tell the owner to go and stay with family while she sorted through the offers.
Principal Broker with Town & Country Realtors Sandra Kuzara said she’s worked in the market for more than 40 years, but nothing compares to recent months.
“I have never seen such a lack of inventory,” she told The Daily Times by phone Friday. “It has made for a more challenging market and it is definitely a sellers’ market.”
Lane Schuler, a broker with LeConte Realty who noted his perspectives were his own, not the Maryville firm’s, explained a combination of good mortgage rates, changing tides in homebuyer interest, frenzied buying after the pandemic lockdown in summer 2020 and labor needs are colliding to drive inventory down.
“Once the lockdowns wrapped up, that’s when it got to a sort of uncontrollable level,” Schuler said Thursday. “We don’t know exactly what caused that. We think people had increased buying power from the stimulus and from the Paycheck Protection Program and what some people call the ‘invisible stimulus’ — people not being able to spend money for two to three months.”
The drive to buy and sell homes in Blount hasn’t slowed since last summer, even ticking up steadily for years. In July of 2018, there were about 650 homes on the market compared to Thursday’s 127.
Come July 2021, there’s no telling how low that number could drop, agents said.
Brokers said out-of-state interest in Blount has skyrocketed. People are moving from everywhere in the country: Michigan, Illinois, New York, California. And they said it’s not just folks retiring to the area: Many have seen an influx of new families (many with children) attracted to Blount’s increasing variety of jobs, its good school systems and its proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“I have had very few retirees over the last year,” Kuzara said. “They have been more young to middle-aged (people) coming into the area and moving from out of state.”
Seth Price of Price & Associates Realtors agreed. “I think a lot of retirees are not as likely to move in the current climate,” he said in a phone interview Friday. “Retirement-age folks are a little bit more cautious and apprehensive than we’ve seen in the past.”
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau is set for publication by March 2021, but it may not encapsulate the sudden growth Blount has seen since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, 2019 census data estimates there are more than 133,000 county residents with hundreds of new homes added to Maryville and Alcoa in the past decade.
Brokers agree it’s an exciting time to do what they do, but the future is full of concerns.
“It’s an exciting environment,” Schuler said. “It’s stressful but it’s exciting to see people get to move where they want and be able to turn this ultimately dark year (2020) into something bright and bold and beautiful. We want that.”
Shuler said people in his business see their work as “turning a chapter” in buyers’ and sellers’ stories. But the local market is so volatile right now, many don’t know what that turn will look like.
“The fear is that, are we running out of inventory to the point that we may not be able to successfully turn the chapters of peoples’ stories?” Schuler said. “Could it be that we don’t have any more houses here in a month? If we’re down to (127) and the prices are going up, it’s possible we can’t write those stories anymore.”
