Realtors from across the community met at the Blount County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning, April 26, to learn more about local resources. The session was part of an ongoing training program hosted by Realty Executives focusing on leadership development among local real estate professionals.
The event, titled “Regional Stewardship,” was focused on imparting real estate agents with an appreciation for the greater Knoxville and Great Smoky Mountains area communities, according to Justin Bailey of Realty Executives.
“As realtors, we are really good at our specific neighborhood, our street, our community,” he said. “I think sometimes what we fail to do is to zoom out and ask the question, what does it look like for me to care about my broader community?”
To combat that, guests Wednesday heard from an array of people connected with the natural resources and culture of the local community: Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Legacy Parks Executive Director Carol Evans, Friends of the Smokies CEO Dana Soehn and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash.
Tourism, Mitchell said, plays a major role in the community. The tourism industry, much of which is based on the vast areas of nature contained in Blount County, puts about $68 million back into the local economy.
Blount County, he said, is becoming an increasingly attractive place not just to visit, but also to settle.
“You can manage growth, but it’s very difficult sometimes when it’s coming as fast as it is here," he said. "The people who live everywhere else have now decided to move here, and it’s because we have good things happening here.”
A key reason why Knoxville, Blount County and the surrounding areas are so attractive to potential homeowners, Evans said, is because of the local emphasis on parks. Legacy Parks is a nonprofit that acquires land around the community to be used for parks, and she said natural resources such as the sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains are appealing.
“We’re a very green community because we value our ridges,” she said.
The effect of parks on local property values is undeniable, she told guests. When communities build or maintain parks, property values go up. Health in the area also begins to rise. That’s important, she said, because modern buyers care about the area they’re going to live more than the place they’re going to work.
Even recent changes, like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning to charge for parking tags, contribute to the local economy. Recent inflation, Cash said, has hit the budget at the park hard. That led to necessary cost saving measures, such as cutting law enforcement presence in the park by 18 percent, and those can in turn lead to dangerous mistakes.
“Each year our budget is flat, that means I’m losing spending power,” he said. “But public expectations stay the same.”
During a period of personal turmoil during the pandemic, Cash said he found himself retreating into the park for refuge. He wants to make sure others have the same opportunity. Funds like the $2.7 million raised since the “Park it Forward” tag program, which Soehn called "sustainable revenue," opened March 1 help keep the park in the same condition for all visitors.
A good leader, Cash said, means not only persevering, but also treasuring the resources available.
“Be clear in your purpose,” he said, “but be flexible in how you get to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.