COVID has changed where we go, when, with whom and for how long for going on three years, and nonprofits and other organizations have felt the strain as they try to fundraise for necessary programs.
Blount County’s Office on Aging is no different. For three years, that office held an in-person Mardi Gras party to help boost its Senior Miles, or SMiles as it’s come to be known. Last year, no event was held; a letter went out to supporters instead.
This year, the annual SMiles for Mardi Gras party has gone virtual with an online auction. The items for bid include anything from a pontoon boat rental and rounds of golf to a personal concert courtesy of Jay Clark and a Day on the Hill with state Sen. Bob Ramsey.
The proceeds will go to programs like SMiles and also the Benefits Enrollment Center that the Office on Aging operates.
SMiles provides transportation for senior adults living here in Blount County. The program relies on volunteer drivers and only charges a nominal fee. Fundraising helps fill in the gaps.
The SMiles for Mardi Gras online silent auction will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and end at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Items will be listed for auction and bidders are welcome to bid on one or more items.
SMiles launched in October 2013 and has provided more than 40,000 trips to hundreds of riders during that time. Currently there are 134 volunteer drivers and 146 riders who are signed up. The program is available to clients who are 60 and older and who don’t drive but are ambulatory, which means they can walk on their own with a cane or walker.
Using online software, volunteers select the trips they are able to complete. The only request is to provide at least one ride per month. SMiles is a program of the Blount County Office on Aging, under the umbrella of the Blount County Community Action Agency, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
The cost of the service is low. Roundtrips are $6 and a membership is $25 annually. While many of the riders use SMiles to take them to doctor visits, there are no restrictions on destinations as long as they are inside Blount County.
This program was honored back in 2019 by the national health care concern Tivity Health at the Connectivity Summit on Rural Aging in Nashville, for improving the lives of seniors.
“We can always use volunteers,” said Joani Shaver, director of the Office on Aging. “We generally have a waiting list of people wanting to become members of SMiles.”
Shaver said living in a rural community is hard on seniors who must rely on rides from others. She said the goal of SMiles was to make that easier by also making it easy to become a volunteer driver.
Once a background check is done on the volunteers and they go through four hours of training, they can begin as drivers. They can also choose how often to volunteer and take time off when needed.
SMiles has become so popular and successful that it’s now a model for the rest of the state.
“There are now 20 other programs just like SMiles,” Shaver said. “It certainly works in a rural area.”
In addition to supporting SMiles, the Mardi Gras online auction proceeds will also go to help the Office on Aging’s Benefits Enrollment Center. It assists low income residents in Blount County apply for federal benefits, a sometimes daunting, frustrating task.
“We are just inundated with requests,” Shaver said. She said the center has brought in more than $4 million to Blount County, including food stamps and Medicare premiums.
“We are thrilled with this program,” Shaver said. “BEC is priceless to the community.”
