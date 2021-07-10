Instead of a Rebel Run next month, the Maryville City Schools Foundation is holding Miles 4 Maryville, renaming the fundraiser in its 10th year.
The new name is designed to be more inclusive and distance the event from recent controversy over the Rebel nickname at the high school, according to Britt Autry, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.
The fundraiser benefits all seven Maryville schools, not only the Rebels but also the Raccoons, Foxes, Smokies, Eagles and Hawks, he noted.
With its 30th anniversary, Autry said the board has looked at how to rebrand the Maryville City Schools Foundation. “We want to start fresh,” he said.
The board decided to rename the fundraiser this spring. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” the chairman said.
Controversy over the Rebel Run name has been brewing for the past three years, according to Autry.
Last year after petitions to both ditch and keep the long-term nickname at the high school, Maryville City Schools conducted a wide-ranging diversity study. Results reported in February found overwhelming support among people currently connected to the schools to keep the Rebel name, as well as a majority of alumni who participated in the survey.
In reporting the results, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said the school board and school leaders “are committed to meaningful, ongoing work and overall school improvement related to equity and diversity and inclusiveness.”
The 2019 Rebel Run had 1,200 participants. During the pandemic last year, about 800 signed up for the event, which had a staggered start, and the event still brought in $57,000 before expenses, according to Autry.
The foundation currently is seeking a successor for Executive Director Barbara Jenkins, who retired after 15 years in the position. Autry said he hopes to name somebody by the start of the new school year.
The first day of classes for Maryville students will be Aug. 3, but the district will have a staggered start based on students’ last names.
