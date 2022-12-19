Since a storm destroyed part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 home over the summer, its members have spent time rebuilding. The end result, construction lead Jim London said, should stand up better to future storms.
Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 6 high winds tore the roof from the building, located at 2561 Hobbs Road in Louisville.
Part of the damage can be attributed to the intensity of the storm; the other part comes down to the building itself. “It has old, concrete T-beam construction, and it had an old flat gravel and tar roof,” London said. After the roof came off, “water was just pouring in here,” he said.
Water damage destroyed several walls and part of the ceiling in a section of the building that dates back to 1954. London and other members went up to the roof to reseal it afterward, and “it’s down to just drips, now,” he said.
Trusses needed for the reconstruction were delivered Monday. With local contractors booked solid for weeks, members have done much of the work. London said that about seven people work on the project regularly, while three do so intermittently.
He would like to have repairs completed by February, but weather might stretch the timeline. “A lot of people have stepped up,” to help with the reconstruction process, he noted.
The need to rebuild is familiar to many members of the post. Some said that they came back from war to find themselves, and the homes they’d left, too changed for comfort. It can be difficult to find true understanding from family and old friends who didn’t serve, leaving veterans feeling isolated.
Barrett Payne, public relations chairman for the post, said that those feelings can intensify around the fall and winter holidays. Depression is a major concern among veterans, he noted; 182 Tennessee veterans died by suicide in 2020.
At the VFW post, veterans can compare experiences. Those conversations can make a major difference.
Sometimes similarities can be a comfort. “When we gather here, no matter what period of time or theater, we’ve all been through similar experiences, and so we can talk about it to each other. When somebody does start talking about it, there’s always somebody else who had an experience just like that,” Payne explained.
For Ron Kirby and Bill Robinson, looking back together on their service has proven a balm. Both men are Vietnam veterans and members of the post. Robinson spent seven and a half years as a prisoner of war in what was then North Vietnam.
“We support each other,” he said. “We’ll never know how many were so close to departing this earth that showed up to one of these meetings and experienced a kind word or had someone to shake their hand and say, ‘Welcome, brother or sister.’”
Christopher Claus, another member, said that the VFW post is ultimately a resource for veterans. “We have breakfast here so people can come and get information. We have a Blount County service officer, so we can touch up things like that. If people need help, we can send them to him, to go get the help we can’t give.”
And at times, the post can both help veterans connect and allow members to reconnect with the larger community. Community focus is important to the post, Claus said. “We’re more focused on that than we used to be,” he commented.
“We do this for veterans in the community, period,” Claus said. “We’re starting to push more to include families in our activities. We have a freedom festival, and Easter we’ll have an Easter egg hunt. We’re trying to do more of that to reach out to the community.”
“We have this helicopter out here on display, and the pilots will put on their flight suits and will get in there and take pictures with the kids,” Payne added.
