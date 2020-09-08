A Maryville man was taken into custody Friday on child abuse charges, the second arrest stemming from the case.
Chad R. Bryant, 35, Stanley Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment. He was being held on a $150,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times that the Department of Children's Services in March received a complaint of people using narcotics around a child.
Bryant and Amanda Elizabeth Schirtz, whom Crisp said were in a relationship, both tested positive for methamphetamine. A hair follicle from the 18-month-old child was tested and also turned up positive for methamphetamine.
Law enforcement obtained warrants to arrest Bryant and Schirtz, and Schirtz, 31, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 2 and charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment and failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $125,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Crisp said the child was removed from custody when the situation came to light.
