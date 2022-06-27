Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt
Buy Now

Director Rob Britt 

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

The public is invited to a retirement reception from 4-6 p.m. today, June 28, honoring Director Rob Britt for 36 years of service to Blount County Schools. 

The reception is in the John P. Davis Board Room of the BCS Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.