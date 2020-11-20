Good Neighbors of Blount County held its annual Spirit of Good Neighbors ceremony Thursday night, an opportunity for this nonprofit to recognize others in the community who put others before self.
The event was held virtually because of COVID-19. Good Neighbors takes nominations from the community each year. The agency seeks to honor those who quietly go about the business of helping others. A panel of impartial judges made the decision after reviewing each candidate.
There are four categories this year. First, the Everyday Neighbor, someone who takes care of those around them through consistent tasks, and fills a gap to ensure their neighbor has basic needs met. They serve those in need through activities like taking care of a lawn, running errands, cooking food, etc.
Nominees were Phil Hoffman, Charlie Barton and Anne Blevens. The recipient is Hoffman.
Hoffman helps in his neighborhood and through volunteer organizations. He has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity, and is currently the board chair for Family Promise. Hoffman participates in mission trips to Central America with Fairview Methodist, utilizing his medical skills in service to others. He removed fallen trees from driveways, has pulled neighbors out of mud, cleaned roadsides and made road signs. He is very involved in the Warming Center at First Baptist.
Next is Community Neighbor, someone who serves the community through various means. Whether it be through their church, a nonprofit, or their own motivation, this individual seeks out and makes a meaningful impact in our community in a variety of ways.
Nominees were: Terry Bunde, Christian Halloy, Amy and Phil Large, Phil Hoffman, Ann Drake, John Cherry, Leslie Woodall, Ron Brewer. Brewer was selected as the recipient in this category.
Brewer serves the local community, and has for many years, as a volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank providing free meals to children in Blount County elementary schools, serving as the Mentor Coordinator for the Veterans Recovery Court, with Celebrate Recovery ministry as group facilitator inside the Blount County Justice Center, and with Remote Area Medicine which included worldwide missions to Africa to provide medical supplies and services to low income areas.
The third categtory is Professional Neighbor — Someone who works in an organization (church, nonprofit, school, business, utility, or government) who tirelessly is advocating for those who need help. They find ways to provide for those in need; and when there isn’t an established path, this nominee has created a way to assist.
Nominees were: Connie Huffman, Brooke and Terry Wilson and Nathan Winebaum. Weinbaum was announced as this year’s recipient.
Weinbaum’s professional life is centered around Blount County Veterans as the Veterans Service Officer. He organizes valor flights and the valor quilt program, and he assists veterans and their families to navigate paperwork and benefits successfully. Several years ago, he recognized a need for food-insecure veterans, and created an essential goods and food pantry which he operates from his office.
Finally, there is the Focused Neighbor — Someone who is on a dedicated mission to reduce or eliminate a specific gap (hunger, homelessness, housing, etc.). They have spent time, heart, and money, bringing others along to help enable a better Blount County. While their mission may not seem solvable in the near-term, you wouldn’t know it because of their passion.
Nominees were: Sue Wyatt, Cathy Potter, Tim Jarvis. Javis is the recipient in this category.
Jarvis is focused on homelessness and the less fortunate in Blount County. Each evening for at least the last four years, he has walked the greenbelt handing out food, hygiene items and clothes to the homeless. He helped his nominator find housing, and has helped veterans find apartments and training. He carries a list of companies hiring and assists people in finding jobs, and has assisted many people with substance abuse issues become sober by finding them help.
The Good Neighbors mission is to lift Blount County neighbors out of temporary crises. COVID-19 has presented challenges, however the agency has been able to continue to operate and deliver cash assistance to its neighbors. This nonprofit has distributed over $215,000 since March 2020. A total of $133,000 was used specifically for COVID relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.