Blount County has no lack of strong, capable women who use their talents and gifts to make a difference in the community while inspiring other women to reach their own full potential in their personal and professional lives, Athena organizers say.
The public is invited to shine the spotlight on such women as The Daily Times, in partnership with Lamon Jewelers, seeks nominations for the ninth annual Blount County Athena Leadership Award program.
The nominees should be women who have achieved the highest level of professional excellence; who contribute time, energy and talent to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and who actively and consistently assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential. Men who exemplify these characteristics also are eligible for nomination.
Ten finalists will be chosen by an impartial committee from all entries submitted from the community as a whole. Each finalist will be profiled in The Daily Times beginning Sunday, Oct. 18. The award winner, also chosen by an impartial panel of judges, will be announced Jan. 21 during the Athena Awards Banquet at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Each of the finalists will receive a $100 gift certificate to Lamon Jewelers, but only one will receive the Athena Award.
Nominations
Nominators should include their name and contact information; the full name and contact information of the person being nominated; a complete list of the nominee’s personal and professional accomplishments; and the reasons why the nominee should be included.
Past nominees have worked in education, nonprofits, businesses, etc., and have volunteered their time and resources in community services ranging from disaster relief to children’s services, historic preservation, mentorship programs, veterans’ organizations and more.
Joy Bishop, Sharon Hannum, Brenda Sellers, Gaynell Lawson, Kathi Parkins, Kathy Johnson, Regina Jennings and Keeli Boyce are past Blount County Athena Award winners.
Val Sandmeier, interim advertising director for The Daily Times and coordinator of the 2021 Blount County Athena program, said, “This program shines the spotlight on people in the community who deserve the recognition. We view this as our duty as a community newspaper — honoring them.”
Daily Times Publisher Bryan Sandmeier said, “This is the ninth year that The Daily Times has held this program, and we are honored and proud to be a part of an event recognizing such great community leaders. This is really about them— they carry the day.”
As in all phases of life in a pandemic, the Jan. 21 banquet will see some changes, Val Sandmeier said. “We don’t know what the recommendations will be in January; however we will follow whatever CDC, state and/or city government guidelines are,” including the possibility of limiting the number of guests in attendance, she said. More information will be released as it becomes available.
About Athena
According to the Athena International website www.athenainternational.org, the nonprofit was founded in 1982 by Martha Mayhood Mertz. Athena International seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide.
Mertz developed her vision for Athena International while serving on the board of directors of the Lansing (Michigan) Regional Chamber of Commerce. As the only woman on the board, she quickly recognized that the chamber’s boardroom did not reflect the reality of the business community. Mertz believed that if women’s strengths and contributions as leaders were publicly acknowledged, they could no longer be dismissed. She then spearheaded a new leadership award program, the Athena Award, named for the Greek goddess Athena, known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment.
The award would go to individuals who excelled in their professions, gave back to their communities and helped raise up other leaders, especially women.
Since the program’s inception, more than 6,000 awards have been presented in more than 500 communities around the world. The award is presented on local, national and international levels and is established through local host organizations in partnership with Athena International’s national underwriters, local businesses and individual sponsors.
