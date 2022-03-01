January was a record-breaking month for both Blount Memorial Hospital and COVID-19 case numbers in Blount County.
The ongoing pandemic is pressing an already strained hospital budget. Although case numbers are now decreasing, January, the most recent month with BMH-recorded finance statistics, had the highest case numbers thus far.
Additionally, BMH patient length of stay for January was the highest it has been since 1995.
Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said the high number of patients admitted for COVID-19 during January, which was 73, is what impacted length of stay.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Blount County peaked on Jan. 19 at 1,081, with 62% of tests reported positive that day, according to snapshot data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated the omicron variant, which is now the dominant strand, spreads more easily but isn’t as lethal.
However, the CDC information page for omicron added that even with a smaller percentage of serious cases, the healthcare system may still be overwhelmed.
During the BMH finance and audit committee meetings at the end of February, Smith discussed key expenses and lack of revenues that are stressing the budget.
He said major insurance carriers have delayed payments to hospitals due to the carriers’ own staff shortages.
According to the BMH balance sheet for January, the hospital is owed $156,797,826 — about $20 million higher than what was reported at the end of the previous fiscal year — for services it has already provided.
In addition, BMH is experiencing its own staff shortages, which is driving up the cost of contract and staff salaries. Smith said the hospital experienced significant staffing issues in January. With staff unable to work, other staff members receive overtime and bonus pay for working extra hours.
Salaries and wages for the month of January were about $100,000 over budget; by the end of January, year-to-date salaries and wages were about $7 million over the budget.
Smith noted that in the past 10 years, the most BMH has spent on contract salaries is $3 million for the entire fiscal year. Almost $4 million has been spent on contract salaries in the past seven months, which is $3 million more than the budgeted amount.
With five months left in the current fiscal year, the hospital has spent nearly $1 million more in contract salaries than any year in the past decade.
Smith added that CareToday, a BMH walk-in clinic in Alcoa, had 71% more visits than what was budgeted, which he said speaks to how much COVID-19 testing was completed during January.
Outside service expenses for January were also much higher than the budget, mostly due to COVID-19 testing, Smith said.
Remdesivir and other COVID-19 treatments are also costing BMH — $1.677 million spent on Remdesivir and $423,000 on other treatment drugs year-to-date.
On the revenue side, Smith reported that surgery, radiology, cardiology and outpatient rehabilitation were all below budget. Patient revenues were $6.6 million below budget for January, while total operating revenues were $1.8 million below.
Operating room utilization was down 11.4%, and emergency room visits were down nearly 6%.
January saw a total operating loss of nearly $4 million, which added to the total operating loss of $17.5 million year-to-date.
Although it has not yet been received or recorded on income statements, Smith said BMH will be receiving $5.6 million in federal dollars for additional COVID-19 relief funding.
