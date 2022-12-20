Pellissippi State Community College recently collected more items for its food pantry than any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth consecutive year.
With those donations the college’s Pellissippi Pantry is able to help students and employees. In a fall 2020 nationwide survey, 38% of students at two-year colleges had experienced food insecurity in the past month, according to the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University.
Across its five campuses, Pellissippi State has served 115 people through its walk-in pantry, by delivering online orders to campuses twice a month or by sending gift certificates to those who have difficulty with transportation, according to Sandra Davis-Bullis, a student care and advocacy specialist for the college.
“Gift certificates are not always available, but they are definitely needed in order to accommodate some of our most vulnerable students in need,” she wrote in an email to The Daily Times.
For example, one recipient rides a bicycle, and another takes three buses to travel between campus and home, so they receive gift certificates.
The 11 students at the Blount County campus receiving help through the pantry have a total of 39 household members. Ten are full-time students, and six are the first generation in their family to be attending college, data from Davis-Bullis shows.
Points to shop
Pellissippi State assigns points each month to pantry participants based on their household size, from $30 for one to three people to $50 for homes with six or more.
They can walk in to the pantry at the Hardin Valley campus or place an online order, which is packed by volunteers and delivered to another campus, such the one in Friendsville.
“Points per item are calculated at or below the actual purchased price,” Davis-Bullis explained.
The pantry is closed when the campus is closed, but when they register for the pantry and throughout the semester participants receive a list of community resources too.
Double donations
Pellissippi State collected the equivalent of 47,788 items in the Tennessee Board of Regents Annual Food Drive Challenge that ended this month. This almost doubled the 24,826 items Pellissippi State collected last year.
Each dollar donated counted for two food items in the competition, and Pellissippi State raised $20,110.89 for the Pellissippi Pantry through its Giving Tuesday campaign and donors who provided matching funds.
“The results of this effort are such an inspiration,” said Anna Graham, director of annual giving and scholarships for Pellissippi State. “In especially challenging times for so many, the generosity of our own Pellissippi State family, joining together with community partners, to raise both funds and canned food items to meet the needs of those who utilize the Pellissippi Pantry is tremendous. We are grateful and thankful for this support that will make a deep impact on our ability to serve our students.”
TBR’s colleges of applied technology and community colleges collected a total of 148,578 items for campus food pantries as well as local organizations, programs and food banks in their communities.
In addition to the food items and monetary donations collected, Pellissippi State collected 228 toiletry and baby care items for the college’s Pellissippi Pantry.
“Pellissippi State may have won this friendly competition, but the real winners are our students and employees who may find themselves in need of our pantry services,” said Travis Loveday, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students for Pellissippi State. “As a result of our community support, we are better able to meet this basic need so students and employees can stay focused on their long-term success.”
The Pellissippi Pantry moved this semester into a new, larger space that allows participants to choose their own items from the shelves, rather than having food prepacked for them by volunteers.
“The pantry expansion has allowed Pellissippi State additional space to collect and distribute food and self-care items,” said Aneisa Rolen, executive director of the Pellissippi State Foundation. “We celebrate this TBR food drive win with the merchandise team at the Pilot Company and Akima volunteers. With their ongoing support, the college will allocate these resources to all five campuses.”
