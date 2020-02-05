Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority had reason to celebrate Wednesday.
About 2,572,775 reasons.
That’s the number of passengers who came through McGhee Tyson Airport in 2019 — marking the airport’s busiest year in its 82-year history. MKAA officials held a celebration of the record-breaking year at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.
According to figures released by the authority, The airport has seen a steady rise since 2016 as there has been a 41% increase in passengers since then.
Eddie Mannis, chairman of the MKAA board of commissioners, said they are thrilled to see growth year after year.
“It excites everybody here,” Mannis said. “I think the staff here does an amazing job, and the board of commissioners is really excited that people are taking an interest in the Knoxville airport.”
Mannis attributed the growth to a number of factors.
“Year after year we are adding more markets, but then I think also that the community is realizing Knoxville is a pretty easy airport to get out of,” Mannis said.
In the past year MKAA implemented capital projects to accommodate the growth. The improvements included opening a fourth security checkpoint lane with the help of the Transportation Security Administration, and MKAA added 300 parking spots to its economy lot. The airport’s carriers also added five travel destinations.
Throughout the airport on Wednesday airport employees gave out swag such as T-shirts, stickers and at every airline’s gate, passengers could enjoy a slice of cookie cake.
While the airport in Alcoa isn’t flying nearly as many people as its competition of the Nashville International Airport, Mannis noted the smaller business is holding its own.
“We’re a mid-size airport, and I think for a market the size of Knoxville in this region we are doing really well if you look at it from a percentage standpoint,” Mannis said. “I think the numbers we’re showing right now of our percentage of potential passengers is just as good as Nashville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.