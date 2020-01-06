Christmas tree recycling is underway in Blount County, but it isn’t what it used to be.
There was a time when most Christmas trees were real and recycling was an event. In 1993, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation expected to collect 2,500 trees for recycling. By 2013 the expectation was for about 1,000 trees.
The total count for 2020 wasn’t in yet, but as Anthony Pickering and Gary Gregory, employees of Parks & Rec, stood by trees left last week at Sandy Springs Park to be recycled, they recalled when the trees all were chipped up on one day and residents would come to get the wood chips to use for mulch.
“I helped do that back when they would get a chipper. Actually it was Wolf Tree service that donated their time and their chipper. Some of us would work on that Saturday,” Gregory said. “And it was a lot of trees back then, a lot of trees. And they would chip all of them and we would save the mulch and use it through the parks.”
While the total number of trees collected weren’t in yet, Dan Cantwell, sanitation superintendent for the city of Maryville, had figures that show a decline in the city in recent years. In January 2015, city sanitation workers collected a total of 241 trees from curbsides. In January 2019, that number had fallen to 168.
“I don’t really know why,” Cantwell said.
He speculated that increased popularity of artificial trees is a factor, something driven by improved designs with lights already installed.
Sales of artificial trees increased by 12% last year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. But the NCTA also says shoppers were expected to spend more than $2 billion on farm-grown trees for the Christmas just past. In 2018, figures show 28% were chosen and cut at farms, 28% from chain stores, 23% from retail lots and the rest from other sources.
However, the tree trade group also said it expects that as millennials have children and want to live a more sustainable lifestyle, the demand for live trees will grow.
“Millennials tend to know more about what they buy, like where it comes from, and they are into organics and the natural environment,” Doug Hundley, seasonal spokesman for the NCTA, told MarketWatch.
Basic economics might back that assumption. Supply and demand pressures have pushed the average cost of a fresh tree to $81,up 4% over last year, according to NCTA.
Jimmy McMahan, of McMahan Produce and Plants on East Lamar Alexander Parkway, indicated the Great Recession’s impact could have extended for years. Trees never grown will never sell.
“Back in August of ’78 the economy was bad. They didn’t plant more trees, and it’s caught up with ’em now. That’s what they’re telling me in North Carolina,” McMahan said Monday.
Along with the city of Maryville, Alcoa also works with Parks & Rec to recycle Christmas trees, with Springbrook Park being the Alcoa drop-off site.
The economy has nothing to do with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stopping its pickup of recycled Christmas trees in Blount County.
“They used to. They don’t do it anymore. They used to get ‘em for crappie beds in the lakes. They would stake ‘em down in certain areas for the fish population,” Gregory said.
That stopped about three years ago. Matthew Cameron, TWRA spokesman at the Morristown office, said it was determined that using Christmas trees as fish attractors when attached to lake bottoms just wasn’t effective.
“We found that Christmas trees didn’t last very long,” he said.
Instead, TWRA now uses cedar trees along with manmade attractors, such as concrete spheres with holes cut out and structures made from corrugated plastic pipe.
As for the mulch? Now the trees are hauled to Kellems Recycling on McArthur Road in Alcoa and processed professionally. Joe Huff, executive director of Parks & Rec, explained why the agency stopped Christmas tree chipping.
“We did that for a while, but it got to where that kind of mulch doesn’t work as well in some of the parks. So we found the best use of it. Kellems uses it for compost. It gets recycled in a good way,” Huff said. “That’s the whole purpose of it, to get it resused.”
