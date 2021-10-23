Mayor Ed Mitchell proclaimed the start of Red Ribbon Week on the steps of Blount County Courthouse early Friday for the third year in a row.
Red Ribbon Week is a national initiative to bring awareness toward youth substance abuse. It doubles as an anti-bullying campaign.
Amanda Ingle-Lenski, executive director of Be Aware Blount — a group of volunteers and professionals aimed at reducing substance abuse and its negative consequences for kids and adults in the community — said prevention is key.
“It’s really important for schools and other youth-led agencies to participate in this,” Lenski said, “because we know that the more students hear this message of refusing to use drugs, alcohol or tobacco at younger ages, the less likely they are to have addiction issues later in life.”
Be Aware Blount is working with school districts throughout the county to get their prevention message to students, Lenski said.
She added that data indicated the younger someone is when they begin using substances, the more likely they are to abuse them in adulthood. Lenski said that getting caregivers involved by encouraging them to have casual, frequent conversations with their children about drugs, alcohol and tobacco makes a difference.
To encourage families to have these types of conversations, Be Aware Blount is hosting a free drive-in event with trunk-or-treating and a costume contest on Friday, Oct. 29, at Parkway Drive-In.
In order to attend, they’re asking caregivers to bring a signed pledge stating they’ll have conversations at home about substance use and keep their homes safe environments.
It is Be Aware Blount’s last event in October, which is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, they paired with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force for Drug Take Back Day — an anonymous dropoff for anyone with unneeded prescription medications.
Lenski said that diversion, like ridding medicine cabinets of unnecessary pills, is a good way to combat the current opioid crisis.
A press release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration stated that most prescription drug abusers got them from a family or friend. Last year, it added, the U.S. saw the highest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.
Opioid-related deaths are climbing nationally and in Blount County.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong said by the end of September, 334 overdoses had been reported in Blount County for the year — well more than last year’s — and 51 of them resulted in death.
While law enforcement agencies are working to prevent the flow of drugs into the community, Lenski and other volunteers for Be Aware Blount are trying to prevent underage consumption.
Lenski said data gathered in Blount County indicates that the average age people start drinking alcohol, using tobacco or other drugs is 12 or 13.
“Our big message is we don’t want to introduce any kind of foreign substances into young peoples’ brain chemistry,” Lenski said. “We want to stave off that age of first use for as long as possible.”
Genetics and predispositions also have a role in addiction concerns, she said, but allowing a child’s brain to develop before they take substances reduces the chances of becoming addicted long term.
“The best way to address overdose is through prevention,” Lenski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.