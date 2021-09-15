The Blount County Redistricting Committee wrapped up its work on Wednesday evening by voting to send three prospective plans for the county’s reorganization to the Blount County Commission.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of turning every stone we can to come up with every option possible,” committee member and Blount County Director of Accounts and Budgets Randy Vineyard said before making the motion to forward the three remaining plans to the full commission.
Each of those plans present wildly different scenarios for the future of Blount County.
“Plan 6” includes 14 County Commission districts, with one elected commissioner from each district. That plan — which was voted down at the previous redistricting meeting, then added back into consideration on Wednesday due to a mistake in the voting process — would change the number of county commissioners from 21 to 14.
“Plan 6” likely would be unpopular with the commission, which recently voted to keep the number of commissioners locked at 21. It also has proved unpopular with a number of Blount County residents who spoke out about it during Wednesday’s meeting.
“I just want to remind you that there has been criticism of taking the work of 21 people and putting it in the hands of 14,” citizen Kevin McNeil said.
The second plan forwarded to the full commission — “Plan 12” — proposes keeping Blount County’s current 10 commission districts and 21 county commissioners, while slightly tweaking the boundaries to adjust for the 2020 U.S. census data.
The current setup has been criticized throughout the redistricting process due to an uneven number of commissioners representing one district and the fact that it results in “split-precincts” — which officials said cause voter confusion during elections.
Still, some committee members favor the plan because it does not include any major changes to the way the county will function.
“The climate of this country and this county right now is that people are afraid of making big changes,” committee member and County Commissioner Dodd Crowe said. “They have no trust. I don’t like changing the numbers at all, unless there’s really, really, good reasons for doing it.”
The final plan that will be reviewed by the County Commission will be “Plan 13.” That plan proposes 10 equal commission districts with two commissioners from each district. It would require district boundary lines to be completely redrawn and would change the number of county commissioners from 21 to 20.
The plan also would look to redraw the school district lines to match the County Commission lines, which would change the number of school districts in the county. That, as officials have previously pointed out, will require further legislation and possibly a private act to be achieved.
“Plan 13” proved extremely divisive at Wednesday’s meeting. Though it calls for arguably the most dramatic change of all three plans, several committee members expressed a desire to send it to the full commission as the “preferred” plan.
“The positive part when I look at this plan is the compactness of each district and I think it helps the school board in relationship to the fact that they get more people involved,” committee member and County Commissioner Tom Stinnett said. “It keeps the lines the same, which I think is the main positive part of it.”
The motion to send “Plan 13” to the commission as the “preferred” plan failed in a 5-5 vote. At the end of the meeting all three plans were forwarded to the commission for their consideration, with no recommendation.
According to Redistricting Committee Chairman Mike Akard, the Blount County Board of Commissioners likely will vote on the plans during its October meeting.
