The recently released U.S. census data has provided more questions than answers for the Blount County Redistricting Committee.
On Thursday night, the committee met for the first time in more than two months to continue the complex task of reshaping the county in accordance with the latest census data. It was the body’s first meeting since the 2020 census data was released.
Thursday’s meeting largely focused on whether or not to change the number of county commissioners in Blount County. The committee’s original goal was to make the county commission district lines and the school board district lines one in the same. However, due to a private act that sets the number of school board districts at seven, the committee may act differently.
“It would have been my preference to change the number of school board representatives but there is a private act that prevents us from doing so,” committee member and Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard said. “We need to decide whether we want seven commission districts, 10 commission districts like we have now, 14 commission districts, or some other number,” Akard said.
Committee member and Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill cautioned against adding more members to the county commission.
“I’ve heard comments regarding the number of commissioners and it has not been leaning towards adding more,” Hill said. “I think we really need to be sensitive if we’re trying to increase the number of commissioners. People have questioned the validity of even having 21.”
Akard, however, explained that adding more county commission districts would not necessarily mean adding more commissioners.
“Based on what I’ve been hearing, should we go to 14, we wouldn’t have an increase in the number of commissioners, we would actually have a decrease. We would come down from 21 to 14,” Akard said.
Committee member Ray Boswell, who also works in data analysis and mapping for the City of Maryville, presented the committee with an interactive map that incorporated the new census data and allowed members to view a prospective seven district county, as well as how the new data may impact the current 10 district model.
After viewing the maps, many committee members seemed in favor of sticking with 10 county commission districts and adjusting the boundaries as needed to comply with the 2020 census data.
“Seeing the map and seeing how some of these issues would have to be laid out and all of the different areas that some of these districts are going to have to cover, I’m leaning towards keeping it at 10 at this point,” committee member and Blount County Commissioner Jared Anderson said.
The committee requested to see a mockup of a plan for 14 county commission districts before making a final decision on the subject.
Boswell also explained that his maps showed population discrepancies within the districts that will have to be corrected by the committee.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, state deadline for completing the redistricting process is Jan. 1, 2022. With just over four months left to complete the intricate process, the committee is focused on getting the job done.
Another redistricting meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24. The committee hopes to review Boswell’s 14-district map and make a decision about how to move forward.
