The Blount County Redistricting Committee is now considering a number of prospective plans in its mission to reshape the county in accordance with the 2020 U.S. census data.
Discussion at this week’s meeting largely revolved around setting the number of county commission districts for the next 10 years.
“We definitely need to get into some serious discussion tonight,” committee Chairman and Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard said.
What followed was nearly an hour-and-a-half of back and forth as committee members surveyed a number of theoretical maps that featured the county divided into seven, 10 and 14 commission districts.
The committee voted unanimously to remove from consideration any plan dividing up the county into seven commission districts.
“I am not inclined to support seven commission districts. I think that invites potential legal challenges that are totally avoidable in my opinion,” committee member and county employee Randy Vineyard said. “And I think, if anything, we ought to err on having more commission districts, not less districts. Because I think that gives us a better opportunity to have a commission that is made up more like the community.”
As the committee moved forward with plans for 10 and 14 commission districts still on the table, they encountered roadblocks for each.
Blount County is currently divided into 10 districts with 21 total county commissioners — three commissioners from District 4 and two from each of the nine other districts.
Committee member and Chairman of the Blount County Board of Commissioners Ron French suggested keeping that design.
“What would be the issue with leaving it at 10 commission districts and seven school districts and then doing the numbers, as far as the census goes, to even it out, population-wise?” French asked.
Several committee members pointed out that the current design results in multiple “split precincts” during elections. Committee member and Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf explained that split precincts often cause voter confusion and is something the committee set out to eliminate in this redistricting process.
“Nine times out of 10, people go home and they call the newspaper then I get a call from someone and it escalates to the state level,” Knopf said. “Then I have to explain that we have split school board districts and people start questioning the whole election, just from little things like that. It makes it very complicated.”
The solution to that problem, as some on the committee pointed out, would be to change the number of school districts in the county to correspond to the County Commission. But the Blount County school board is bound by a private act that sets the number of school districts at seven.
Committee member and County Commissioner Tom Stinnett said he spoke with the Blount County Schools superintendent and was informed that a school board representative would attend the meeting to shed light on the private act and whether or not it can be repealed. However, no one from the school board was in attendance during Tuesday’s meeting.
With the private act holding up progress on a 10-commission-district plan, Vineyard made a motion to move forward with plans that only consider 14 commission districts. The motion was defeated in a 5-5 vote.
Many committee members explained that the problem with 14 districts is that it would require a change in the number of county commissioners — something the Blount County Board of Commissioners previously voted against.
With plans for both 10 and 14 commission districts tied up by existing regulations, the committee adjourned Tuesday’s meeting with no clear path forward.
“We’re going to have to give somewhere. We can’t have it all. And that’s what you need to think about,” Akard said.
The Blount County Redistricting Committee will meet again at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Blount County Courthouse.
