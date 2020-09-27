While the pandemic is taking a toll on mental health, suicide prevention advocates say people are reaching out to available resources.
“We actually haven’t seen an alarming increase of suicide that’s not consistent with what we normally see,” said Sarah Walsh, East Tennessee regional director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, despite a brief spike in Knox County in late March.
Through late July, preliminary data shows 13 deaths by suicide in Blount County this year, according to Luis Ramos, chairman of the Blount Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Alliance, which each month brings together representatives from various groups in the county working on those issues.
Five occurred in April. “Spring is the highest time of the year for suicides,” he said.
Tennessee has seen a slight increase in recent years in deaths by suicide, with 1,159 reported across the state in 2018.
For the past several years, the suicide rate in Blount County has exceeded the state and national average, with 29 deaths in 2017. Ramos said factors may include diverse demographics with pockets of high-risk populations, including farmers.
African Americans, the LGBTQ population, teens and health care and social workers all can be at increased risk.
While women attempt suicide more often, men are more likely to die by suicide because of the methods.
In 2018, 60% of the deaths by suicide in Tennessee were by firearms, but that was 65% of the males and 42% of females.
In Tennessee the number of men who die by suicide is three to four times the number of women who do.
Suicide numbers wax and wane over time, Walsh explained. The numbers also aren’t an exact indicator.
“There has to be irrefutable evidence that it was a suicide,” she said, and in situations such as a single-vehicle accident, overdose or gunshot wound, that can be difficult to determine.
Tennessee only recently has begun using psychological autopsies to help determine the exact cause of death.
For every suicide there are an estimated 25 attempts, and among youth that may be 100 to 300, Ramos said.
During the pandemic, Walsh said, “What we have actually seen is people using the resources” for a wide range of mental heath situations.
Data from the Tennessee Crisis Text Line shows about 100 people a month using the service. While suicide was the second or third most common reason in January and February, starting in March it fell lower. Depression or sadness continued to be a top reason people texted, but anxiety or stress and relationship issues rose. Isolation and loneliness also have been frequent reasons.
No one reason
“Nobody dies by suicide for one reason,” Walsh said. “There are a lot of factors that play into this death.”
One of the possible risk factors is a change in personal finances or economic crisis.
“People can put their worth or their purpose or just their value in their money, and if there’s any sort of change in that they might feel like they can’t provide, they might feel like all hope is lost,” Walsh said.
“Death by suicide doesn’t discriminate. It affects all ages, genders, demographics, backgrounds, and we are seeing children dying by suicide younger and younger,” she said.
While the number of suicides among Tennesseans ages 10-19 is lower than older groups, it is the second-leading cause of death in that group.
“We see an increase in the rate of suicide around middle age for both men and women,” Walsh said, as well as for men in older age groups.
Stigma associated with reaching out for help and lack of knowledge about whom to contact may be factors, she said. Men may have a harder time seeking help and talking about their issues.
“We have good resources in place it’s just a matter of being able to get that information out to the community,” Ramos said.
Everyone can help
One positive effect of the COVID-19 precautions has been making free suicide prevention training even more accessible, because the one- to two-hour sessions have been moved online.
The QPR training—for Question, Persuade and Respond—educates people about how to recognize risk, communicate and make referrals.
“We have to be willing to talk about it, because those who might be struggling with it need a safe place to land,” Walsh said. “Those conversations are so important; we need to be willing to have them,” she said.
“People think that if you talk about suicide it’s going to plant the idea in someone’s head, and that is absolutely false,” she said. “If someone is thinking about suicide already and we ask them about it, that’s going to open the door for communication.”
People need to pay attention to what those around them are saying and be bold enough to ask if they are concerned about a post on social media or something a friends or child says.
That’s why the QPR training is so important.
“For you to be able to provide this information to somebody and connect them … that’s how you save a life,” Ramos said. “Mental health and suicide prevention is everybody’s responsibility.”
Adults or parents may have a hard time accepting a referral from a doctor or school but be more receptive when it comes from a close friend or church member.
“We still have a way to go to normalize it’s okay to receive services, it’s okay for your child to receive services,” Ramos said.
He recalls the QPR session he attended a few years ago at Heritage High School, where the trainer explained, “What we’re doing is planting seeds of hope. You don’t have to be a mental health professional to do that.”
