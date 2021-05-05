The Blount County Register of Deeds office is warning residents of a mail scam that claims to be a warrant to collect tax debt.
Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp told The Daily Times that people have called about an official-looking mail scam for a "distraint warrant."
It tells people a tax debt has not been paid in full and that they need to pay a certain amount or interest will continue to collect.
It also advises them to call several numbers.
This letter is not from any Blount County government entity and should be shredded immediately if received, Crisp said, and people should not call any of the listed numbers.
If residents have further questions they can call her office at 865-273-5880.
Images of one of these scam letter are at thedailytimes.com.
