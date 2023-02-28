Nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park Friends of the Smokies opened registration for the annual Classic Hikes of the Smokies.
A release from Friends of the Smokies states the hiking series is a fundraiser offered every second Tuesday March through December, starting March 14.
“This is a unique opportunity to experience the Smokies in community with other hikers while supporting Trails Forever, which provides funding for the park’s ongoing work to reconstruct and rehabilitate the most impacted trails,” Marielle DeJong, Development Director for Friends of the Smokies, said in the release.
DeJong added these guided hikes offer tours of historic structures in valleys or vistas, fields of wildflowers and streams.
For the first hike in March, participants will hike Jakes Creek Trail, 5.2 miles classified easy to moderate, and tour historic homes in the Elkmont District led by Rob Howard.
Each hike is led by a member of the organization’s volunteer Hike Advisory Team, a group of experienced hikers in Western North Carolina.
Additional hikes in 2023 include Smokemont Loop and Chasteen Creek, Chimney Tops, Hemphill Bald, Schoolhouse Gap, Mt. Cammerer, Charles Bunion, Cove Mountain and Deep Creek Waterfall Loop.
Space is limited and preregistration is required. The cost is $35 per hike or $20 for members of Friends of the Smokies. Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org has registration forms and other details.
Smoky Mountain Living, Smoky Mountain News and Equilibar sponsor the hiking series.
