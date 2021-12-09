Have you just moved to Blount County and need to learn more about it? Have you just retired and are looking for a new adventure? Or maybe you’ve lived here for years and need a run down on all the new ways to get involved in the community? Online registration is now open for Discover Blount Spring 2022, www.leader shipblount.com.
Designed by Leadership Blount in collaboration with community partners, Discover Blount is a fun introduction to Blount County for new residents, emerging leaders, and anyone who desires to be more involved in the community.
The Discover Blount Spring 2022 program consists of six, five-hour class days on Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 22 and 29 and April 12. A tour bus provides transportation from the Maryville College campus each Discover Day and travels to multiple sites around the community. Six days, 30 hours, endless possibilities.
Discover Blount highlights the exciting ins and outs of Blount County. Showcasing tourism, health, education, industry, history and service, participants quickly discover why Blount County is one of the greatest places to live, work, and play in the world. Register for this incredible behind-the-scenes tour of Blount County and discover more than you ever imagined.
Forty participants, accepted on a first come-first serve basis, are introduced to resources in our county and discover opportunities to become more involved.
The fee for Discover Blount is $325. Interested participants can register online, www.leadership blount.com.
Leadership Blount is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening our community by educating and inspiring current and emerging leaders to engage in active, lifelong service.
For more information, please contact Leadership Blount, 865-984-9368, or email office@leadership bount.com.
