Registration is open for a free telephone-only Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic, set for April 13-15 and hosted by the Knoxville Bar Association.
Citizens will be able to talk with attorneys for advice on legal matters, including veteran's benefits, bankruptcy, child support and more.
Registration lasts until April 7; participants must pre-register by calling 865-637-0484 and mentioning "Faith and Justice Clinic," then be available for an intake call on Saturday, April 10.
