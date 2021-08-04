The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont has received a $10,000 grant from REI Co-op in Pigeon Forge to support community science programs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The grant will support Tremont’s goal to increase the diversity of community scientists by introducing and expanding these hands-on programs to new audiences. The partnership will focus on addressing the barriers that prohibit participation, including awareness of these opportunities and transportation to the park.
“We share Tremont’s mission of connecting humans and nature, and we believe the outdoors are for all,” said Matthew Wheat, REI Pigeon Forge store manager. “It’s really inspiring to help connect the great diversity of visitors to the rich biodiversity of the Smokies.”
Erin Canter, manager of science literacy and research at Tremont, said, “We hope to create a new generation of community scientists who will benefit emotionally and physically from their connection to the park. While they are exploring and learning about the wonders of our region, they’ll also be contributing to important scientific research.”
Community science is a method for researchers to broaden their reach and capacity for data collection and observation with the help of volunteers. Research programs at Tremont include bird banding, monarch butterfly tagging, salamander population monitoring, phenology tracking, otter spotting and more. These programs play an important role in promoting stewardship of the park, and connecting individuals to the environment more broadly.
“This collaboration between researchers and volunteers is essential for expanding our ecological knowledge, as well as the reach of education and conservation efforts worldwide,” Canter added. “Anybody who is curious, engaged and willing to apply their skills of observation can contribute to this critical work.”
Tremont’s community science programs are free to participants. Learn more at www.gsmit.org/communi ty-science.
