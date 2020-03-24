The human remains found on a Blount County field Saturday were identified as Cheyenne Tonisha Shropshire, 22, of Alcoa, who was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2018.
Forensics experts at Knox County Regional Forensic Center were able to identify the remains using dental records, a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office stated.
“Saturday morning, deputies and investigators responded to a field on Old Middlesettlements Road where human remains were found by the property lessee,” the release states.
The remains were taken to Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, according to the release. BCSO detectives are still investigating
Family members have not seen or talked to Shropshire since Aug. 24, 2018.
The sheriff’s office is asking that if anyone knows anything about Shropshire’s death, they contact BCSO during normal business hours at 865-273-5001, leave an anonymous message on the 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200, or leave a tip on the text-a-tip link on the sheriff’s office website at www.bcso.com.
