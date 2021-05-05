Families will have an opportunity for some hands-on construction activities at the Townsend Spring Heritage and Bluegrass Festival on May 7-8 at the Townsend Visitor Center.
Danny Davis Electric Co. is providing the activities as part of Remake Learning Days Across America — events designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids, with relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages.
“The Blount Partnership, working with Blount County’s school districts, wants (to) make new ways of learning fun and accessible to more kids, enabling their families to experience remarkable learning that happens everywhere,” said Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir. “With parents and caregivers more engaged in children’s learning than ever before, our hope is that this learning day sparks new passions for youth and inspire families to deepen their learning experiences together.”
The Blount Partnership is slated to have a myriad of other fun activities at the festival, such as face painting, bluegrass music, cloggers, crafts and food trucks. The activities are free, and parking is $10 per day.
For more information about the festival, visit www.smoky moutains.org. The Visitor Center is at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
