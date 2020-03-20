Rockford-based Remote Area Medical has suspended all clinics through May 28, including free medical clinics planned for Cookeville and Morristown.
These clinics were postponed due to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid mass gatherings. New dates are being discussed for RAM to help those communities later this year.
RAM provides free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured people. RAM clinics typically see around 1,500 patients in Knoxville.
For further updates, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
