A grateful staff, legislators and Maryville leaders celebrated the service of former Mayor Tom Taylor late Tuesday, honoring a career punctuated by some of the city’s brightest moments.
Taylor served as mayor for 12 years, from 2008-20, and as a council member starting in 2001.
His civic and professional resume is lengthy, his community and family connections deep. But his reputation as lauded by friends and colleagues Tuesday is one of humility, dedication, wisdom and foresight.
“Few people really know what the mayor and City Council do better than the city manager,” City Manager Greg McClain said during the event, attended by about 100 people, adding to laughs, “We dealt with each other daily, so much so that we’ve been all the way to Russia together: They sent us back.”
Moments later, the city honored Taylor for his work with a statue familiar to Blount residents: A replica by sculptor Wayne Hyde of the Sam Houston figure that stands in front of the Maryville Municipal Building.
“This is beyond anything I ever expected,” Taylor said. “Thank you.”
Surrounded by family and friends — his brother Ken Taylor and his wife, Nan, and others sat at a table with him during a ceremony — the official celebration of his mayorship came more than half a year after the 2020 election cycle closed it out.
City leaders needed to wait until June for everyone’s schedules to align.
Though Taylor, now 75, has concluded one phase of his leadership in Blount, he’s not done.
In a recent sit-down interview, he told The Daily Times he’s excited about serving on the Maryville Housing Authority board — a position he was recently appointed to by current Mayor Andy White. He’ll also serve a final year on the Great Smoky Mountains Association board of directors, a role he’s filled since 2016 and also from 1995-2000.
Though his career is brimming with personal, organizational and social accomplishments — teaching biology at Maryville College, directing the Youth Conservation Corps at Tremont Institute in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, being a highly decorated leader with the Boy Scouts of America, to name only a few — Taylor remembers his work at the city as one of both preservation and prosperity.
“We survived,” he said, discussing his legacy. “And that’s for real. Greg (McClain) and I were talking one day and we assume our legacy is going to be that the city remained intact during an economic downturn that destroyed a lot of cities. And we not only survived — we thrived.”
He lauded the city’s fiscal leadership during that time and said evolving approaches to money and leadership created a firm foundation for an uncertain future.
Collaboration was a mainstay of Taylor’s approach to being mayor. He remembered his path to city government after it began more than 20 years ago in the parking lot of Broadway Methodist Church with two close friends.
“I was coming out of a Boy Scout meeting and Joe Swann and Steve West met me, and asked ‘Would you consider running for Maryville council?’” Taylor remembers. “I said ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m a Democrat.”
But, he said, that didn’t matter in the end: West and Swann said they’d help him run and fund the campaign. It was a nonpartisan office and Taylor noted he didn’t like to lose. Moreover, because he’d served nearly two decades as chair of the Blount County Public Library board of trustees, he was in the public eye “in a good way.”
The library opened its premier facility in 2002 while Taylor was its board chair, a role that carried a lot of weight. Though opening the $14 million library building wasn’t a mayoral accomplishment, leaders still laud Taylor’s role in establishing its new location next to Pistol Creek near the Maryville-Alcoa line and agree that position played a significant part in catapulting him to a council seat victory in 2001.
He said didn’t expect to stay in office all these years. But his peers agree: His care for the community and service transcended his own expectations. Some on Tuesday called Taylor a “renaissance man.”
Champion bloodhound breeder and shower, co-owner at Drake Auto Parts with his brother, it’s a business he inherited from his father and sold in 2004. The Taylor family now owns the Drakes building on East Broadway Avenue and the Commercial Cutting Equipment business there.
Yet Taylor’s love of family and community stand out over his professional accomplishments, supporters say. He said in the interview he’s currently acting as full-time caregiver to his wife, who is recovering from a recent illness.
His two sons, Rob and Ben, are a pharmaceutical researcher and a Harvard biology professor, respectively.
He has three grandchildren.
“It’s been nothing but good,” he said of his years as mayor. “It’s probably the most significant thing that’s happened to me and that I never really worked towards. It’s something that, as a kid, I never dreamed of or aspired to, but boy, it was just a wonderful experience.”
Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero in her words of praise for Taylor on Tuesday said, “I knew you were great, but I didn’t know you were that great.”
The audience laughed. City staff had just followed speeches by County Mayor Ed Mitchell, state Sen. Art Swann, state Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon with a 22-minute video about Taylor’s service.
“They cut it short,” McClain joked.
