At a campaign rally in Maryville on Wednesday evening, Renee Hoyos touted a message that’s become a central theme in her campaign to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District.
Speaking to an estimated 175 people at The Bird and the Book, Hoyos, who previously served for 14 years as executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, said she is focusing on increasing the minimum wage; lowering the cost of prescription drugs while protecting people with pre-existing conditions; protecting America’s streams, rivers, and natural resources; reinvesting in the nation’s infrastructure; and improving public education for all.
While campaigning here, Hoyos got 66 — she needed 25 — signatures to get her name on the ballot. The National Women’s Political Caucus recently endorsed her, as did the progressive group Indivisible, campaign manager Don Black said.
Before the rally, Hoyos said she was optimistic a Democrat could finally secure the seat that’s remained out of reach of Democrats since 1857. She added that there’s only been one woman elected from the district, and that was former Sen. Howard Baker’s stepmother, who served seven months following a special election.
“We’re encouraged by the increase in Democratic voter turnout that we’ve seen from the 2012 general election through the recent 2020 presidential primary,” Hoyos said in an interview “We’ve seen a 19 percentage increase and we find that steady percentage increase to be very significant.”
Tim Burchett defeated Hoyos for the same congressional seat in 2018 when running to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Jimmy Duncan, who held the position 30 years.
“Not everyone wins every election,” Hoyos said. “But instead of crying in your soup, it’s important to learn from the experience. We’ve put new things into practice and come up with strategies that will help us to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
For her part, Hoyos repeated her pledge to visit each of the 180 precincts in the 2nd Congressional District, knock on 120,000 doors and register 30,000 people to vote.
“Rene Hoyos is an exceptional individual,” Bird and the Book co-owner Lisa Misosky said. “She’s caring and compassionate and she understands the issues that are so important, not only to Tennessee, but to the nation as a whole — the environment, education, lowering the cost of health care.
Hoyos will run unopposed as a Democrat and face Burchett in the general election Nov. 3.
(2) comments
Please get the dates correct in the last paragraph. Hoyos will run unopposed in the state Democrat primary on August 6th. She'll get trounced by Tim Burchett in the November 3rd general election.
https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/2020-election-calendar
Last sentence clarified. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.