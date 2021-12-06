The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) has named state Rep. Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville) a "Hospital Hero" for his dedication to the betterment of hospitals across the state.
“For years, Rep. Ramsey has played an integral role in support of key health care issues, including through his work as chairman of the House Health Subcommittee in the 112th General Assembly,” THA President and CEO Wendy Long said in a press release.
THA Hospital Hero Awards are given to lawmakers who "prioritize policy issues that contribute to the health and wellness of all Tennesseans through their support for hospitals," the release stated.
Over the last year, Ramsey helped pass legislation to improve workforce readiness of new nurses. According to the release, Ramsey also "provided crucial leadership on a wide range of health care issues over the years and serves as a frequent sponsor for bills that (help) hospitals."
Ramsey was presented with the 2021 award at Blount Memorial Hospital, with hospital leadership and trustees in attendance.
