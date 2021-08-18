When a new flag pole is installed by the new sign for Eagleton College and Career Academy, the school will have a new flag that was flown at the U.S. Capitol, thanks to U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, and former Knox County mayor.
Burchett delivered the flag during the first schoolwide assembly for grades six through nine on Wednesday, Aug. 18, along with the book “Our Flag.”
The congressman also shared the story of the 48-star flag displayed in his D.C., office, which dates to World War II, before Alaska and Hawaii became states.
Burchett explained that his father was a Marine who fought in the Pacific theater and his mother’s brothers all served during the war. Her oldest brother, Roy, was an Army sergeant killed shortly after the D-Day invasion and buried in France.
“My sweet mama was just an innocent little country girl, but she volunteered as well, and she flew an airplane during the Second World War. That’s pretty cool to think of a 17- or 18-year-old young lady from Tennessee doing that,” he said.
The flag had been placed on Roy’s casket when he was buried and was presented to Burchett’s grandmother.
“This country seems to always just hang by a thread, and we always rely on our fighting men and women who have served our country, and today is no different,” he said before inviting the Eagleton staff members who are veterans to raise their hands and leading everyone in applause for them.
Burchett said when he looks out at night at the U.S. Capitol dome, “I think wow, Charlie and Joyce Burchett’s baby boy, who had to reach up to make a C in high school, is now a United States congressman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.