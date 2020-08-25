New numbers are in from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and Blount County did not disappoint.
Ranked No. 8 out of 95 counties in visitor money spent, Blount raked in $425½ million in 2019, according to the annual Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report.
That’s an $18 million step up from 2018 and more than $168 million since 2009, according to the Blount Partnership.
Communications Director Jeff Muir said on an average day in 2019, tourist spending in Blount generated $1.165 million in expenditures and $39,408 in local tax revenues.
Additionally, 2019’s local tax receipts totaled $13.38 million, the sixth highest in the state, while state tax receipts totaled $23.45 million — both Blount records.
“The growth of the tourism industry in the state and in particular Blount County has been tremendous,” Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority Director Kim Mitchell said in a press release. “We see these positive results as a success of our focused and strategic regional and national marketing efforts to promote Blount County as a place for outdoor tourism and a meeting destination.”
Tourism isn’t just bringing in tax dollars and out-of-state spending to Blount, but also is creating jobs.
Tourism jobs in the county were at a record high 3,690, contributing to a total industry payroll of $112.99 million.
According to the report, all 95 Tennessee counties saw revenue increases in 2019.
And while the repercussions of 2020’s COVID-19 outbreak have had a crippling effect on many parts of the economy, leaders are hopeful tourism momentum from a record-setting prior year will continue through the rest of this year.
“Tennessee is a world-renowned destination,” Gov. Bill Lee said in the press release. “Tourism is our state’s second-largest industry. Coming off another record year, this data underscores the tremendous positive tourism impact on our state’s revenue. As we’ve seen now more than ever, travel and tourism are vital to restoring economic health and recovery in Tennessee.”
While some are concerned an increase in tourism still heightens the risk of spreading the virus, leading voices in the tourism industry say getting back to a semblance of normal is vital.
“With our businesses taking the Tennessee Pledge, our restaurants, businesses and attractions are ready for safe travel,” Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell said in the release. “Our goal is to become the best non-beach tourism state in America. We’re constantly exploring new opportunities to inspire growth across the state, drive jobs and economic growth, including in rural, at-risk and distressed counties.”
One point of data indicates people who travel to GSMNP via Blount thoroughfares may be taking that advice to heart.
Current June visitor data from the park showed a 21.2% increase in tourists coming through the Townsend entrance compared to the same month in 2019. Visitors coming through the Oconaluftee and Gatlinburg entrances only saw increases under 1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.