Countywide, overdose deaths nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021.
An annual report from the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force reveals that law enforcement saw an increase in “‘true’ drug dealers” within Blount County last year. Investigators discovered some dealers in the county were supplied with large amounts of crystal meth directly from cartel members in Mexico.
The report also noted that out-of-state dealers, mostly from Detroit, Michigan, were supplying people in Blount County with resale and personal use amounts of heroin.
While meth made up about 20% of arrest charges in 2021, agencies are finding that heroin laced with fentanyl is the number one killer in the county.
“We classify heroin and fentanyl the same,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Ron Talbott said. “Because if we meet you on the street, and you’ve just shot up, and I asked you what you took, you’re going to say heroin. But there’s fentanyl in it.”
“Nine times out of 10,” Talbott continued, “if you get to an opioid overdose and you say, ‘What did you shoot?’ or ‘What did you use?’ they’re going to say heroin.”
According to statistics from the DTF report, 21 of the 43 overdose deaths BCSO responded to were heroin/fentanyl. Seventeen of those 43 are pending or unknown.
In Alcoa, three of the 12 overdose deaths were fentanyl, with 4 pending/unknown. And in Maryville, five of the nine deaths were heroin/fentanyl, while the other four are pending/unknown.
The major jump in heroin/fentanyl traffic in the county happened during 2020. An average of 1.08 grams were seized per arrest in 2018 and 2019, while an average of 5.23 grams were seized per arrest in 2020 and 2021. Law enforcement seized 796 more grams in 2021 compared to 2018 and made 72 more arrests.
“We need to take a stance as society and say that this is still as wrong as it was 20 years ago,” Talbott, who’s been in the narcotics department since 1995, said. “We’re not going to tolerate it, regardless of what type of drug that it is. We don’t need to say this is the new norm.”
An information page from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that overdose deaths involving fentanyl are on the rise natiowide.
Furthermore, a release from the American Medical Association states that every state has reported a spike or increase in overdose deaths or other problems during the pandemic— fentanyl use as one of the driving reasons.
Between 2020 and 2021, 26 more people died from overdose in Blount County, for a total of 64, and 158 more overdoses were reported, for a total of 397.
Looking for a solution
First responders and bystanders can administer Naloxone — a narcotic for overdose emergencies — during an overdose to reverse it. Talbott said in 2021, BCSO discharged 101 doses and saved people 73 of those times.
“In essence,” Talbott said, “you can say that we saved 73 people by using 101 doses.”
Alcoa Police Lt. Nicole Somers said a bystander, APD, Alcoa Fire Department or AMR responding to an incident in Alcoa administered Naloxone 74 times in 2021. APD patrol officers are equipped with two doses.
“Crystal meth, fentanyl and sometimes heroin are the biggest players,” Somers said. “Most of the time, victims have multiple types of drugs in their system; rarely is it exclusive to one.”
“Fentanyl almost always plays a role in overdose deaths,” she continued. She added that APD sees the same people overdosing, and witnesses to overdoses are often repeat offenders in drug-related crimes.
Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp agreed. “We often see the same folks overdosing and committing crimes to support their addiction,” Crisp said.
Educating children on the dangers of substance abuse is one way Crisp said MPD is trying to combat overdoses in the county. Be Aware Blount focuses all their efforts on education and prevention.
“We know that the younger a person is when they start using substances, the higher the chance that they will struggle with lifelong dependency,” Amanda Ingle-Lenski, Executive Director of Be Aware Blount, said. “We also know that by providing information and support to parents, we can build resiliency in our families and in turn, reduce issues like substance abuse and overdoses in our community.”
